Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Raspberry Pi Reduces Prices on 4GB and 8GB Compute Module 4

This month, Raspberry Pi announced a price reduction for two of its most widely used Compute Module 4 variants. As of May 1, 2025, the 4GB RAM version is now $5 cheaper, while the 8GB RAM version has been reduced by $10. These discounts apply to standard temperature models purchased through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers.

Banana Pi BPI-R4 Advances 5G Gateway Design with OpenMPTCProuter Support

Banana Pi’s new BPI-R4 is a 5G aggregation gateway built for edge networking. Designed to host multiple cellular modems, it supports OpenMPTCProuter and targets scenarios where wired internet is limited or unavailable.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.15

Follow our installation instructions:

Arti 1.4.3 is released: Prometheus metrics support, inital work on Counter Galois Onion and congestion control.

This release adds support for exporting metrics via Prometheus. To use this feature, compile Arti with the metrics feature, and add the [metrics] section to your configuration file, as shown in our example config. Currently, only a couple metrics are exported, but more will be added as time goes on. If you are using Arti and there are metrics that would be useful for your usecase, please do file an issue asking for them to be added! Keep in mind that enabling metrics has the potential to leak information to anyone who can access the metrics port. If you use metrics in production, be sure to carefully check your firewall rules to ensure that the metrics information is not more widely accessible than you need it to be.

Internet Society

What Is an Encryption Backdoor?

Governments around the world are demanding backdoors into encrypted data.  

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2025

Redis Goes AGPL

  
Firefox Tab Groups

  
Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint

  
Plasma Sprint and more

  
Tails 6.15 Update Drops Support for Legacy Broadcom Wi-Fi Chips

  
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2

  
Canonical releases Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors

  
Canonical has just released a publicly available Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop beta image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
Proton is so good these days, I wish I could make the switch to Linux

  
Paprius Icon Set Update Adds New Icons, Plasma 6 Support

  
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
SolydXK Linux is a Debian-based operating system

  
This Week in Plasma: move by default when dragging-and-dropping

  
Brave browser - A rather interesting Chromium-based option

  
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.5, Linux 6.12.26, Linux 6.6.89, Linux 6.1.136, Linux 5.15.181, Linux 5.10.237, and Linux 5.4.293

  
Jailing "Linux" Inside Microsoft Excel, Inside Windows, and More

  
today's leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Z80 Computer, Open Source Firmware, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Release of AnduinOS 1.3

  
Security and Microsoft/Windows TCO

  
Today in Techrights

  
Debian News: SparkyLinux Update, Tails 6.15, and Guido Günther's Activities Report

  
Celebrating 20 Years of the OASIS Open Document Format (ODF) Standard

  
Sculpt OS release 25.04

  
BSD: New Episode of BSD Now, DragonFly BSD Digest, and More

  
Open Hardware/Modding:  Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Programming Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Red Hat Spreading Buzzwords, Buys 'Articles', Links to Bought Articles, New Technical Articles

  
We’re Off — Ubuntu 25.10 Opens for Development

  
Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More

  
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
paldo – Upkg driven Linux distribution

  
Huayra is a Linux distribution based on Debian

  
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Urgent - OSU Open Source Lab needs your help

  
Free Software Foundation completes its board member review

  
Today in Techrights

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Canonical/Ubuntu: AnduinOS 1.3.0, EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), and Qualcomm Dragonwing

  
BSD: FreeBSD and ZFS, DragonFly 6.4.1, and More

  
XScreenSaver 6.10 and appeal of keyboard launchers for (Unix) desktops

  
Firefox, Mozilla, and More

  
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) Leftovers

  
Ubuntu finally Made NVIDIA 570 for 24.04 | 22.04 Desktop

  
today's howtos

  
YouTuber PewDiePie Switches to Linux

  
felix86 is a new open source Linux emulator to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors

  
GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0 enters alpha

  
Starting today: The Month of LibreOffice, May 2025

  
Plasma (Mobile) Sprint and Grazer Linuxtage 2025

  
7 Linux Text-Processing Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Plain Text

  
Android Leftovers

  
Linux Kernel and FUD

  
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

  
openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS

  
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, ROS, and More

  
Proton 10 Beta Brings More Steam Games to Linux

  
Ultramarine Linux: An Anime-Inspired Fedora-Based Distro With Serious Features

  
Android Leftovers

  
LibreOffice 25.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 68 Bug Fixes

  
Libreboot 25.04 Open-Source Boot Firmware Released

  
KDE 3 lives to fight another day as Trinity Desktop 14.1.4 hits the shelves

  
Track Moon Phases From Your Ubuntu Desktop With Luna

  
Owen Le Blanc: creator of the first Linux distribution

  
Building Debian in a GitLab Pipeline

  
RetroArch 1.21.0 is out with PipeWire & FFmpeg Camera Driver

  
More (Latest) LWN Coverage of 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit

  
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
Halwan Linux is an Arch-based distro for developers

  
Linux Schools – Ubuntu-based server based distribution

  
System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha 7

  
Games: Cyberpunk 2077, Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer (Point-and-click), Sonic Rumble, and More

  
Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? Only if it looks like this and has these specs

  
Kubuntu 22.04 updates after April 2025

  
If your Windows support is ending, it's time to learn Linux. Here's the best distro for beginners

  
Avocado OS: Open-source Linux platform for embedded systems - Help Net Security

  
Celebrating Tux Machines [original]

  
Urgent Update: Kali Linux Users Must Manually Install New Repository Key

  
Kali Linux users must manually install a new archive signing key after the previous one was lost

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles