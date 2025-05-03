Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Apache Pinot is a real-time distributed OLAP datastore, built to deliver scalable real-time analytics with low latency. It can ingest from batch data sources (such as Hadoop HDFS, Amazon S3, Azure ADLS, Google Cloud Storage) as well as stream data sources (such as Apache Kafka).

Pinot was built by engineers at LinkedIn and Uber and is designed to scale up and out with no upper bound. Performance always remains constant based on the size of your cluster and an expected query per second (QPS) threshold.

Pinot is designed to execute real-time OLAP queries with low latency on massive amounts of data and events. In addition to real-time stream ingestion, Pinot also supports batch use cases with the same low latency guarantees. It is suited in contexts where fast analytics, such as aggregations, are needed on immutable data, possibly, with real-time data ingestion. Pinot works very well for querying time series data with lots of dimensions and metrics.

This is free and open source software.