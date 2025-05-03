Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
Pinot is a real-time analytics platform - LinuxLinks
Apache Pinot is a real-time distributed OLAP datastore, built to deliver scalable real-time analytics with low latency. It can ingest from batch data sources (such as Hadoop HDFS, Amazon S3, Azure ADLS, Google Cloud Storage) as well as stream data sources (such as Apache Kafka).
Pinot was built by engineers at LinkedIn and Uber and is designed to scale up and out with no upper bound. Performance always remains constant based on the size of your cluster and an expected query per second (QPS) threshold.
Pinot is designed to execute real-time OLAP queries with low latency on massive amounts of data and events. In addition to real-time stream ingestion, Pinot also supports batch use cases with the same low latency guarantees. It is suited in contexts where fast analytics, such as aggregations, are needed on immutable data, possibly, with real-time data ingestion. Pinot works very well for querying time series data with lots of dimensions and metrics.
KEditBookmarks is a bookmark organizer and editor - LinuxLinks
KEditBookmarks is a bookmark organizer and editor. In many applications (e.g.Konqueror, Konsole, Konversation) the Bookmarks → Edit Bookmarks option opens the Bookmark Editor.
Alternatively you can launch the editor as standalone application to edit the browser bookmarks.
The editor shows a tree view of your bookmarks and bookmark subfolders. As is usual for tree views in KDE, subfolders are shown with a small > arrow at the left of the folder name; left clicking on it will expand the view to show the contents of that subfolder and the > arrow will change to v; left clicking on the v arrow will collapse the subfolder view.
8 Best Free and Open Source NVIDIA GPU Monitoring Tools - LinuxLinks
nvidia-smi (also known as NVSMI) provides monitoring and management capabilities for each of NVIDIA’s Tesla, Quadro and GRID devices from Fermi and higher architecture families. Very limited information is also provided for GeForce devices. It’s based on top of the NVIDIA Management Library (NVML), which helps users manage and monitor NVIDIA GPU devices.
NVSMI is a cross platform tool that supports all standard NVIDIA driver-supported Linux distros.
BorgWarehouse is a fast and modern WebUI for BorgBackup - LinuxLinks
BorgWarehouse is a graphical interface to manage a central BorgBackup repository server.
With BorgWarehouse, you have an interface that allows you to do all this simply and quickly
Ferron is a web server optimized for speed, security and efficiency - LinuxLinks
Ferron is a fast, memory-safe web server written in Rust. It’s also a fast reverse proxy. It can be extended with modules.
Linux Candy: ricksay - Rick and Morty quotes of the day - LinuxLinks
Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open-source software in this series.
You might have heard of cowsay, software that generates ASCII pictures of a cow with a message. cowsay isn’t limited to cow depictions, it also shows other animals, including Tux the Penguin. There’s also ponysay, a rewrite of cowsay with lots of full-color characters from My Little Pony.
ricksay builds on the work from ponysay. It provides funny quotes from Rick and Morty Adventures for your console. Rick and Morty is an American adult animated science fiction sitcom.
NVIDIA System Monitor is a task manager monitoring your GPU - LinuxLinks
NVIDIA System Monitor is a simple task manager for Linux for NVIDIA graphics cards. It uses Qt.
str0m is a Sans I/O WebRTC implementation - LinuxLinks
str0m is a Sans I/O WebRTC implementation in Rust.
This is a Sans I/O implementation meaning the RTC instance itself is not doing any network talking. Furthermore it has no internal threads or async tasks. All operations are happening from the calls of the public API.
str0m is intended to be an all-purpose WebRTC library, which means it also works for peer-2-peer, though that aspect has received less testing.
