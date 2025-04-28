news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2025,

updated Apr 28, 2025



Quoting: YouTuber PewDiePie Switches to Linux —

PewDiePie, one of the most popular YouTubers with some 110M subscribers, has released a video detailing his switch from Windows to Linux.

PewDiePie gained fame as a gaming YouTuber, even having the most popular channel for some time. Although the focus of his videos has largely shifted to more personal videos, as well as commentary on current trends, he remains an one of the most popular YouTubers.

In his latest video, at the time of writing, PewDiePie detailed his switch to Linux—both Linux Mint and Arch—driven largely by the deteriorating Windows experience. PewDiePie specifically calls out Microsoft continually treating the user as if they don’t know what they want, trying to push its own services, forcing users to confirm multiple times to make basic preference changes, and the inundating users with ads in an operating system they paid for.

PewDiePie has a very balanced take on his switch to Linux, breaking down the pros and cons.