YouTuber PewDiePie Switches to Linux
PewDiePie, one of the most popular YouTubers with some 110M subscribers, has released a video detailing his switch from Windows to Linux.
PewDiePie gained fame as a gaming YouTuber, even having the most popular channel for some time. Although the focus of his videos has largely shifted to more personal videos, as well as commentary on current trends, he remains an one of the most popular YouTubers.
In his latest video, at the time of writing, PewDiePie detailed his switch to Linux—both Linux Mint and Arch—driven largely by the deteriorating Windows experience. PewDiePie specifically calls out Microsoft continually treating the user as if they don’t know what they want, trying to push its own services, forcing users to confirm multiple times to make basic preference changes, and the inundating users with ads in an operating system they paid for.
PewDiePie has a very balanced take on his switch to Linux, breaking down the pros and cons.
Windows 11 has been a mixed bag. While some are totally fine with it and feel comfortable using it as a daily driver, for others, it was a wake-up call for how Microsoft was going to handle its operating systems moving forward. For those people, some have found a newfound love for Linux as they migrate over and discover all of the stuff they missed out on. Now, PewDiePie has uploaded a video where he gushes over Linux and compares it directly to Windows.