posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2025



Quoting: Proton 10 Beta Brings More Steam Games to Linux —

Valve developers have announced an update to its compatibility layer for Windows games. Proton version 10.0 is available for beta testing on Steam for Linux, bringing with it several specific game fixes.

An overall improvement for gaming on Linux is arriving with this beta thanks to updates to the compatibility layer's internals. Proton 10 includes the latest versions of DXVK and VKD3D-Proton, two translation layers that take Direct3D calls and let Vulkan on Linux implement them properly. Direct3D is the Microsoft API that games use to render 3D graphics on Windows, obviously important for the gaming experience.