BSD: FreeBSD and ZFS, DragonFly 6.4.1, and More
Klara ☛ Owning the Stack: Infrastructure Independence with FreeBSD and ZFS
In a world of opaque software licensing, vendor lock-in, and shifting regulatory landscapes, infrastructure independence is more than a compliance checkbox—it's a strategic imperative. Learn how FreeBSD and ZFS offer long-term technical stability, architectural transparency, and true operational independence for enterprises navigating today’s geopolitical and regulatory complexities.
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ DragonFly 6.4.1 released – DragonFly BSD Digest
Undeadly ☛ Call for Testing: Parallel fault handler
In a post to tech@, Martin Pieuchot (mpi@) has requested testing of a diff (against -current) to enable running the upper part of the fault handler in parallel : [...]
Ted Unangst ☛ checking the wifi
As I move around, I roam between wifi networks, but sometimes lose the connection. Then I click a link and watch in vain as it fails to load. So I’d like an easy way to check which, if any, wifi network I’m connected to, such as by putting it in my dwm status bar. I could run ifconfig and parse the output, but that’s excessively wasteful. I need to get the info myself.
Here are my notes on getting network status via a luajit script. There’s some holes in the documentation, so this required studying the source for ifconfig and copying the needed parts.