news
Mozilla on Google (Conflict of Interest)
-
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla’s CEO discusses testimony in U.S. v. Google search case [Ed: "U.S. v. Google LLC search trial" as commented on by a company that's paid by Google a lot of money]
Today, Mozilla Chief Financial Officer, Eric Muhlheim, testified in the U.S. v. Google LLC search trial, highlighting the potential impacts this case could have on small and independent browsers, and the overall ecosystem.
-
The Verge ☛ Firefox could be doomed without Google search deal, says executive
Firefox could be put out of business should a court implement all the Justice Department’s proposals to restrict Google’s search monopoly, an executive for the browser owner Mozilla testified Friday. “It’s very frightening,” Mozilla CFO Eric Muhlheim said.