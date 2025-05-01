news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2025



Quoting: Libreboot 25.04 Open-Source Boot Firmware Released —

Libreboot’s developers have published version 25.04—code-named “Corny Calamity”—marking both the project’s first release of 2025 and the first to adopt a new YY.MM version format instead of the familiar eight-digit date stamp.

Keep in mind that this is a testing release, as the last stable one remains 20241206 from December 2024.​ The next production-ready image is set to ship as Libreboot 25.06 in June.

For the uninitiated, Libreboot is a free and open-source BIOS/UEFI firmware based on Coreboot, designed to replace proprietary ones on specific Intel/AMD x86 and ARM-based motherboards. However, it runs only on select older laptops and desktops due to limitations in supporting modern firmware.