posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2025



Quoting: felix86 is a new open source Linux emulator to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors | GamingOnLinux —

RISC-V fans will be interested in this one. felix86 has been announced as a new project with a first release available that enables you to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors on Linux.

Their aim with the project is to get many games working with good performance, and some do already fully work but there's still lots of work to do. Some of the games that already work with it include Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment, Baba Is You, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number, The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth, Don't Starve, World of Goo, Celeste, Balatro, VVVVVV and SuperTuxKart.