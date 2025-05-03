news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Banana Pi, and More
Hackaday ☛ Libogc Allegations Rock Wii Homebrew Community
Historically, efforts to create original games and tools, port over open source emulators, and explore a game console’s hardware and software have been generally lumped together under the banner of “homebrew.” While not the intended outcome, it’s often the case that exploring a console in this manner unlocks methods to run pirated games. For example, if a bug is found in the system’s firmware that enables a clever developer to run “Hello World”, you can bet that the next thing somebody tries to write is a loader that exploits that same bug to play a ripped commercial game.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Banana Pi BPI-R4 Advances 5G Gateway Design with OpenMPTCProuter Support
Banana Pi’s new BPI-R4 is a 5G aggregation gateway built for edge networking. Designed to host multiple cellular modems, it supports OpenMPTCProuter and targets scenarios where wired internet is limited or unavailable.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Raspberry Pi Reduces Prices on 4GB and 8GB Compute Module 4
This month, Raspberry Pi announced a price reduction for two of its most widely used Compute Module 4 variants. As of May 1, 2025, the 4GB RAM version is now $5 cheaper, while the 8GB RAM version has been reduced by $10. These discounts apply to standard temperature models purchased through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers.