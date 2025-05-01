Tux Machines

openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS

Based on the next-generation solutions from SUSE called Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, openSUSE Leap 16 is designed to offer users a balanced operating system that includes cutting-edge software on top of a traditional Linux-based operating system and uses the new Agama installer.

LibreOffice 25.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 68 Bug Fixes

LibreOffice 25.2.3 is here a little over a month after LibreOffice 25.2.2 to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Thunderbird 138 Adds New Default Color Override for High Contrast Mode on Linux

This release comes with a few interesting changes, including message disposition buttons for new email alerts, support for customizing the new email notification in macOS Settings, and a new default color override for High Contrast mode on Linux and macOS systems.

Firefox 139 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

Firefox 139 appears to come with a change that (most probably) many of you will not like, namely a pop-up that forces you to accept the Firefox Terms of Use and Mozilla’s Privacy Notice, whether you agree to them or not. And it looks like if you don’t click on the “Confirm and continue” button, you won’t be able to use Firefox anymore.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.15

Follow our installation instructions:

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.1

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

LinuxGizmos.com

RVPC Adds BASIC Interpreter to €1 Open Source RISC-V Computer

The RVPC, a fully open source hardware and software retro-style computer project built around the CH32V003 microcontroller, now supports a BASIC interpreter. This update further expands the capabilities of the €1 RISC-V-based system, which already features VGA output and PS/2 keyboard input, despite its extremely limited resources.

Upcoming Tab5 Terminal Features 5” Display and RISC-V ESP32-P4 for Edge Applications

M5Stack is preparing to launch the Tab5, a 5-inch smart touch terminal powered by the ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor, in early May. Designed as a compact and integrated platform for interactive applications, the device combines a multi-touch display, flexible I/O options, and wireless connectivity within a modular form factor.

news

Android Leftovers

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2025

Google Voice

