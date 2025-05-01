news
Firefox, Mozilla, and More
-
Security Week ☛ Chrome 136, Firefox 138 Patch High-Severity Vulnerabilities
Google and Mozilla on Tuesday announced the promotion of Chrome 136 and Firefox 138 to their stable channels with patches for over a dozen vulnerabilities, including multiple high-severity bugs.
-
Mike Hommey: Firefox Git Migration, the unofficial guide [Ed: Firefox has been outsourced to Microsoft. Mozilla is a dead end.]
The migration is imminent. By the time you read this, it has probably already happened.
The official procedure to migrate a developer's workstation is to create a fresh clone and manually transfer local branches through patch files.
That can be a bit limiting, so here I'm going to lay out an alternative (unofficial) path for the more adventurous who want to convert their working tree in-place.
The first step—if you don't already have it—is to install
git-cinnabar(version 0.7.0 or newer), because it will be temporarily used for the migration. Then jump to the section that applies to your setup.
-
Mozilla ☛ An NYC culture reporter on YouTube’s influence and the tab that got away
Here at Mozilla, we are the first to admit the internet isn’t perfect, but we know the internet is pretty darn magical. The internet opens up doors and opportunities, allows for human connection, and lets everyone find where they belong — their corners of the internet. We all have an internet story worth sharing. In My Corner Of The Internet, we talk with people about the online spaces they can’t get enough of, the sites and forums that shaped them, and how they would design their own corner of the web.