Best Free and Open Source Software

Pion is a modern stack for web real-time communication - LinuxLinks
Pion is a modern stack for web real-time communication. It works almost everywhere thanks to Go. Ship to Mobile, Desktop, Servers and WASM all with one code base.
This is free and open source software.
Bookmark - terminal-based bookmark manager - LinuxLinks
Bookmark allows you to save your favourite URLs without leaving the terminal and then quickly open them in the browser.
This is free and open source software.
Turntable scrobbles your music - LinuxLinks
Turntable comes with a highly customizable and sleek design that displays information about the currently playing song and allows you to control your music player, allowlist it for scrobbling and manage your scrobbling accounts. All MPRIS-enabled apps are supported.
Turntable comes with a CLI as well. Just run it in the terminal and start scrobbling your favorite music player.
This is free and open source software.
Best Free Alternatives to Apple's Remove Background Quick Action - LinuxLinks
In macOS Mojave and later, the Finder includes Quick Actions that let you perform quick edits to files without needing to open a separate app. One of the useful actions is to remove the background from an image.
This article recommends free and open source alternatives to macOS’s remove background quick action built-in function. The software featured use machine learning models.
mediasoup offers WebRTC video conferencing - LinuxLinks
mediasoup is a server-side WebRTC library, specifically a Selective Forwarding Unit (SFU), used to build scalable and robust real-time communication applications.
mediasoup and its client side libraries are designed to accomplish with the following goals...