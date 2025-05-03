news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 03, 2025



Quoting: Proton is so good these days, I wish I could make the switch to Linux —

On Linux, drivers have a standardized interface so that proprietary drivers can still be written, but these proprietary drivers can not interface with all of the Linux kernel, which prevents these drivers from being too tightly coupled with the actual open-source kernel. This prevents proprietary drivers from becoming commonplace and protects the Linux ecosystem from being flooded with proprietary "drivers" that never needed to be drivers in the first place. This has pushed Nvidia forward when it comes to open-source GPU drivers on Linux, and brought it more in line with Intel and AMD's approach, where there's a fully open-source kernel module that utilizes a firmware blob.

What this means for anti-cheat software, though, is that it won't tightly couple with the kernel in the same way that a cheat developer could potentially achieve, unless the anti-cheat was also GPL compliant. A cheat developer could build their own Linux distribution as part of their offerings, with their cheat baked into the kernel. While that would technically violate the GPL as well, there would be no way to compel them to release their source code. Unlike Nvidia, which can't modify the Linux kernel on every machine that installs its drivers, a cheat developer could simply modify the Linux kernel to support their custom-made drivers and distribute a custom distro for their cheat to work with the included anti-cheat.