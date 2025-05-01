Games: Cyberpunk 2077, Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer (Point-and-click), Sonic Rumble, and More

news
GamingOnLinux ☛ EA and Codemasters no longer making WRC (World Rally Championship) or any other rally games
EA and Codemasters announced today that they're putting the WRC (World Rally Championship) series on hold, and will no longer be making any games in the series. This follows the news that EA's Respawn cancelled a couple of future projects and let staff go too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Grab some top Bethesda games in the latest Fanatical Bundle
From Fallout to Dishonored, there's some good stuff included in the latest Fanatical Build your own Bethesda Bundle.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nexus Mods app adds Cyberpunk 2077 as a supported game, improves Stardew Valley modding
Great day for modders. The newer in-development open source and cross-platform Nexus Mods app has promoted Cyberpunk 2077 to supported status, making it easier to get modding across Linux (and Steam Deck).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Point-and-click urban thriller Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer launches May 20
Fans of point and click adventures get another real treat here. Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer from Clifftop Games / Rawfury has a confirmed release date now for May 20th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ COMBOLITE is a unique physics deck-builder where you build up combos to keep hitting a rock
Probably the absolute weirdest deck-builder I've ever played, COMBOLITE is all about repeatedly hitting a rock to score points and activate special combos to score even more points.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The 'Crips for eSims for Gaza Bundle' on itch.io has lots of games, TTRPGs and more
The itch.io store is hosting another big charity bundle full of video games, TTRPGs, zines, books, soundtracks, and asset packs in support of eSims and Crips for eSims for Gaza.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Two Point Museum gets a big free content update with a new large UI scaling setting for Steam Deck
Two Point Studios / SEGA have updated the popular and well-received Two Point Museum with a fresh free content upgrade. Plus, it should feel better on Steam Deck now too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ EA rebrand and refresh their anti-cheat into EA Javelin Anticheat, still blocks Linux / Steam Deck
EA (Electronic Arts) have announced that EA anticheat is going through a rebrand and refresh, and will now be called EA Javelin Anticheat. Note: you can check out anti-cheat compatibility on our dedicated page.
GamingOnLinux ☛ EA cancels multiple projects from Apex and Titanfall developer Respawn with more layoffs
More game industry news for you today. Respawn, developer of Titanfall and Apex Legends, have announced that two early-stage games have been cancelled and 100s of staff have been reportedly laid off.
GamingOnLinux ☛ 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is getting full Steam Input support for more buttons
One of my gripes with my original 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G Controller is that Steam Input cannot see the additional buttons on the back, but it seems that with the latest firmware updates to the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 that 8BitDo are solving the situation.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Sonic Rumble from SEGA gets indefinitely delayed to add more features
Sonic Rumble from SEGA seems to be their answer to a Fall Guys-like multiplayer party game, it looks like it could be good fun but the global release has now been indefinitely delayed.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 10 gets a first Beta to improve game compatibility on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux
Here we go! Proton 10 is the next major stable version of Proton and a first Beta is now available for testing to improve game compatibility on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. For people curious on the different versions of Proton be sure to read my guide.