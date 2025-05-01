KDE 3 lives to fight another day as Trinity Desktop 14.1.4 hits the shelves

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2025



Trinity Desktop Environment release 14.1.4

The long-running fork of KDE 3 has dropped its latest update: Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.4, now with better distro support and a fresh coat of code. Not bad for a project still chugging along 15 years after KDE itself moved on.

This new release adds support for the recently released Ubuntu 25.04 and the forthcoming Fedora 43, along with a handful of both functional and cosmetic upgrades. There's tab support in the PDF viewer; an applet to choose between alternate versions of programs and libraries, which works on both RPM and DEB/APT-based distros; better Unicode character support in its font handling – for instance, it can now handle emoji.