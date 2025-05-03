news
today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ The HTTP status codes of responses from about 22 hours of traffic to here (part 2)
A few months ago, I wrote an entry about this topic, because I'd started putting in some blocks against crawlers, including things that claimed to be old versions of browsers, and I'd also started rate-limiting syndication feed fetching. Unfortunately, my rules at the time were flawed, rejecting a lot of people that I actually wanted to accept. So here are some revised numbers from today, a day when my logs suggest that I've seen what I'd call broadly typical traffic and traffic levels.
University of Toronto ☛ The complexity of mixing mesh networking and routes to subnets
One of the in things these days is encrypted (overlay) mesh networks, where you have a bunch of nodes and the nodes have encrypted connections to each other that they use for (at least) internal IP traffic. WireGuard is one of the things that can be used for this. A popular thing to add to such mesh network solutions is 'subnet routes', where nodes will act as gateways to specific subnets, not just endpoints in themselves. This way, if you have an internal network of servers at your cloud provider, you can establish a single node on your mesh network and route to the internal network through that node, rather than having to enroll every machine in the internal network.
Simos Xenitellis ☛ Simos Xenitellis: How to run a GNU/Linux Desktop virtual machine on Incus
Incus is a manager for virtual machines and system containers.
A virtual machine (VM) is an instance of an operating system that runs on a computer, along with the main operating system. A virtual machine uses hardware virtualization features for the separation from the main operating system. With virtual machines, the full operating system boots up in them. While in most cases you would run GNU/Linux on a VM without a desktop environment, you can also run GNU/Linux with a desktop environment (like in VirtualBox and VMWare).
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Proton VPN on Linux Mint 22
Privacy has become a paramount concern for internet users worldwide. As a GNU/Linux user, you’re likely already privacy-conscious, but adding a reliable VPN to your system takes security to the next level. Proton VPN stands out among VPN providers with its strong commitment to privacy, security, and open-source values that align well with GNU/Linux philosophy.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Memcached on Fedora 42
Memcached is a powerful, open-source memory caching system that significantly enhances the performance of dynamic websites by storing frequently accessed data in RAM. By reducing database load and speeding up applications, it has become an essential tool for developers and system administrators looking to optimize their web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snort on Manjaro
Enhancing your network security is essential in today’s increasingly connected world, and Snort is one of the most powerful tools available for intrusion detection and prevention. As a lightweight yet robust network intrusion detection system (NIDS), Snort offers Manjaro users an excellent way to monitor and secure their networks against potential threats.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Next.js on CentOS Stream 10
Next.js has become an indispensable framework in modern web development, offering powerful features for building React applications with server-side rendering, static site generation, and seamless routing. Whether you’re a seasoned developer or just starting your journey with React, deploying Next.js on CentOS Stream 10 provides a robust and stable environment for your web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PulseAudio on Fedora 42
Fedora 42 continues the modern GNU/Linux audio trend by using PipeWire as its default audio server. While PipeWire offers excellent performance and compatibility for most users, there are situations where you might need to install the traditional PulseAudio system instead.
ID Root ☛ How To Install qBittorrent on Fedora 42
qBittorrent stands out as one of the most reliable BitTorrent clients available for GNU/Linux users today. With Fedora 42’s recent release, many users are looking for efficient ways to install and configure this powerful torrenting application on their systems.
ID Root ☛ How To Install LEMP Stack on Fedora 42
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install LEMP on Fedora 42. The LEMP stack represents a powerful combination of software components that work together to deliver dynamic websites and web applications.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install XRDP on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
XRDP is an open source remote desktop server that allows you to create a RDP server on Rocky GNU/Linux 9.
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install xrdp on Rocky GNU/Linux 9.
Boiling Steam ☛ A Quick Fix to Improve the Battery Life of Your AMD Framework 13
As you probably know, I have been fairly clear that the Framework laptops I have had on my hands tend to have poor sleep performance (losing 10 to 20% of battery overnight). I guess you can live with that, but it’s far from optimal. Turns out that it’s very likely a hardware issue with some wireless chipsets not turning off properly and causing the computer to wake up from sleep unstead of being able to minimize its power footprint properly. There is a simple fix you can apply to help with this situation, at least for the AMD Framework 13.
How to Install Waterfox on FunOS
Looking for a privacy-focused and performance-optimized web browser as an alternative to Firefox or Chrome? Waterfox might be just what you need. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the complete steps to install Waterfox on FunOS, from downloading the installation file to integrating it into the system menu.