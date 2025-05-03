Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Internet Society

What Is an Encryption Backdoor?

Governments around the world are demanding backdoors into encrypted data.  

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 6.15

Follow our installation instructions:

Arti 1.4.3 is released: Prometheus metrics support, inital work on Counter Galois Onion and congestion control.

This release adds support for exporting metrics via Prometheus. To use this feature, compile Arti with the metrics feature, and add the [metrics] section to your configuration file, as shown in our example config. Currently, only a couple metrics are exported, but more will be added as time goes on. If you are using Arti and there are metrics that would be useful for your usecase, please do file an issue asking for them to be added! Keep in mind that enabling metrics has the potential to leak information to anyone who can access the metrics port. If you use metrics in production, be sure to carefully check your firewall rules to ensure that the metrics information is not more widely accessible than you need it to be.

LinuxGizmos.com

Raspberry Pi Reduces Prices on 4GB and 8GB Compute Module 4

This month, Raspberry Pi announced a price reduction for two of its most widely used Compute Module 4 variants. As of May 1, 2025, the 4GB RAM version is now $5 cheaper, while the 8GB RAM version has been reduced by $10. These discounts apply to standard temperature models purchased through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers.

Banana Pi BPI-R4 Advances 5G Gateway Design with OpenMPTCProuter Support

Banana Pi’s new BPI-R4 is a 5G aggregation gateway built for edge networking. Designed to host multiple cellular modems, it supports OpenMPTCProuter and targets scenarios where wired internet is limited or unavailable.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 03, 2025

Lighthouse in Cape May, NJ

Updated This Past Day

  1. Passkeys Are Vendor Lock-in and Imperialism, Not Security, So Escape Them Before They Latch Onto Your Workflows
    This is their 'grand vision' of computing. You merely 'rent' what you assumed you truly bought to own.
  2. Microsoft Says Demand/Budget for "AI" is Decreasing, Bing is Also Moving Down and Down This Year ("Bing Chat" Was an Utter Failure, People Want Sites, Not Slop)
    Skype is about to shut down, XBox will likely die soon
  3. Data Shows Largest EU Economies Shifting to GNU/linux
    all-time highs
  4. Microsoft President Panics Over Europe's Abandonment of Microsoft/GAFAM/Trump's USA, These Figures Show Us Why
    Microsoft is bluffing
  5. Microsoft Windows Falls Below Quarter in "Market Share" (While Microsoft Fakes Rising Dominance... in Buzzwords and Fake Accounting)
    Cooking the books while Windows gets 'cooked'
  6. Good News, Bad News: Groklaw is Back Online, SoylentNews Apparently Loses Editor
    Jan ought to change the resignation into a mere pause

    New

  7. Not Just an OSU Open Source Lab Issue
    Prominent and very prolific news sites about Linux ask for help
  8. GNU/Linux Has Risen to All-Time High in South America, Windows Has Fallen a Lot Due to Android
    What will the rest of the year bring?
  9. Richard Stallman (RMS) Says US "Magats" Have Destroyed Press Freedom in the US
    Now they're exporting their attacks on the media to the UK
  10. In Africa, GNU/Linux Rose From 3% to 4% in Just Two Months
    So says statCounter anyway... What will it be like by the end of this year?
  11. Gemini Links 02/05/2025: Bandcamp and Spying "Smart Glasses"
    Links for the day
  12. Asia is Running Away From USA-ware (Trump or 'Tariff Regime'), Including Microsoft Windows
    The nationalism harms Microsoft
  13. Links 02/05/2025: Expedia Group Undergoes Layoffs, Twitter Exodus in Europe
    Links for the day
  14. Manchester Computing Centre (MCC) Made the First GNU/Linux Distro, But You Probably Never Heard of It
    People like Owen are barely remembered, not because they didn't do valuable work but because they didn't suck up to "The Establishment"
  15. Online Mobs and Crabs: Doing to Fabrice Bellard What They Did to Richard Stallman and Linus Torvalds
    They just don't want skilled people to be productive
  16. E-mail is Not HTML, Web Pages Aren't a Form of E-mail
    as an associate remains us, always use "plain text, it was good enough for Shakespeare"
  17. Slopwatch: Stigma-Baiting by the Serial Sloppers and Latest Garbage From the Slopfarm LinuxSecurity.com (Also Slopping Away at "OpenBSD" With SEO SPAM Made by LLMs)
    Microsoft et al are trying to profit from blurring away information
  18. Links 02/05/2025: Mineral Selloff and Chinese Sanctions
    Links for the day
  19. Gemini Links 02/05/2025: Hens and Tmux
    Links for the day
  20. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  21. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, May 01, 2025
    IRC logs for Thursday, May 01, 2025
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2025-04-26 to 2025-05-02
    3760 /about.shtml
    2888 /n/2025/03/24/Days_Ago_yewtu_be_Found_a_Workaround_That_Made_Invidious_Work_A.shtml
    2071 /n/2025/04/25/Richard_Stallman_and_the_Unix_Philosophy.shtml
    1882 /n/2025/04/26/What_People_Must_Understand_About_the_Open_Source_Initiative_OS.shtml
    1603 /n/2025/04/27/What_Happened_to_the_Open_Source_Initiative_OSI_Elections_The_P.shtml
    1013 /index.shtml
    953 /n/2025/05/01/Some_of_the_Evidence_We_ll_Be_Relying_Upon_in_the_Lawsuits_Agai.shtml
    860 /irc.shtml
    731 /n/2025/04/27/Ensuring_That_Every_Computer_User_Anywhere_in_the_World_Can_Tak.shtml
    655 /browse/latest.shtml
    637 /n/2025/04/29/Disinformation_and_Marketing_Spam_From_and_For_OIN_GAFAM_s_and_.shtml
    566 /n/2025/05/02/Online_Mobs_and_Crabs_Doing_to_Fabrice_Bellard_What_They_Did_to.shtml
    557 /n/2025/05/02/Microsoft_President_Panics_Over_Europe_s_Abandonment_of_Microso.shtml
    521 /n/2025/05/01/What_GNU_Linux_Means_to_Us.shtml
    514 /n/2025/04/27/Links_27_04_2025_Death_of_Nest_Thermostats_Death_of_Metaverse.shtml
    494 /n/2025/05/02/Manchester_Computing_Centre_MCC_Made_the_First_GNU_Linux_Distro.shtml
    454 /n/2025/04/26/Year_of_GNU_Linux_on_the_Laptop.shtml
    449 /n/2025/04/26/Three_Years_in_Prison_for_Disney_Employee_s_Menu_Hacking_The_Ec.shtml
    444 /n/2025/04/26/In_defence_of_JD_Vance_death_of_Pope_Francis.shtml
    433 /n/2025/04/28/Links_28_04_2025_Cyberattacks_Happening_Chatbots_Disappointing_.shtml
    433 /n/2025/04/29/Links_29_04_2025_Water_Scarcity_LLM_Slop_Backfiring_Again_in_Le.shtml
    430 /n/2025/04/26/In_Central_America_Windows_Became_a_Small_Force.shtml
    427 /n/2025/04/30/Sirius_Open_Source_in_Court.shtml
    427 /n/2025/04/28/Speed_of_GNU_Linux.shtml
    423 /n/2025/04/30/Links_30_04_2025_Pakistan_India_Tensions_Grow_Facebook_Banning_.shtml
    410 /n/2025/04/30/Links_30_04_2025_Censorship_in_the_Guise_Clothing_of_Combatting.shtml
    406 /browse/index.shtml
    401 /n/2025/04/30/Microsoft_Has_Hundred_of_Layoffs_Again_Same_Week_as_the_Company.shtml
    390 /n/2025/04/28/Proprietary_Windows_Versus_Linux_News_Trying_to_Keep_People_on_.shtml
    386 /n/2025/04/29/Microsoft_is_Already_Laying_Off_Lots_of_Contractors.shtml
    385 /n/2025/04/29/Google_Spreading_Misinformation_and_Lies.shtml
    385 /n/2025/02/12/Google_Seems_to_Have_Just_Killed_All_Instances_of_Invidious.shtml
    381 /n/2025/04/28/Links_28_04_2025_Canada_s_Election_Pakistan_India_Conflict.shtml
    380 /n/2025/04/26/More_Copyright_Lawsuits_Against_LLM_Slop_Providers_and_Supplier.shtml
    375 /n/2025/04/30/Techrights_Statement_The_Solution_is_Not_More_Censorship_or_Mov.shtml
    375 /n/2025/04/26/What_s_Very_Vexing_to_GAFAM_EPO_and_Others_Is_That_It_s_Incredi.shtml
    371 /n/2025/04/26/Links_26_04_2025_General_Assassinated_in_the_Town_of_Balashikha.shtml
    368 /n/2025/04/27/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    364 /n/2025/04/28/Coming_Soon_Microsoft_Fake_Results_Mass_Layoffs_and_Silence_Abo.shtml
    362 /n/2025/04/26/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    362 /n/2025/04/29/New_Video_Report_About_Microsoft_Cancelling_Multi_Billion_Dolla.shtml
    361 /n/2025/05/01/Links_01_05_2025_Slop_Blowback_Social_Control_Media_as_Vehicle_.shtml
    359 /n/2025/04/23/Get_Rid_of_Back_Doors_Don_t_Obsess_Over_Bounties_and_Other_Corp.shtml
    356 /n/2025/04/26/Receiving_SLAPPs_and_Collecting_Them_Like_Trophies_the_SLAPPs_A.shtml
    353 /n/2025/04/30/Richard_Stallman_Re_Confirmed_by_the_Free_Software_Foundation.shtml
    351 /n/2025/04/29/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    350 /n/2025/04/28/Over_at_Tux_Machines.shtml
    350 /n/2025/04/26/Links_26_04_2025_Facebook_Layoffs_Again_Remembering_What_s_Real.shtml
    347 /n/2025/04/27/Links_27_04_2025_Pope_Goodbyes_Politics_of_Fear_Slop_Redux_and_.shtml
    344 /n/2025/04/24/New_Article_Explains_How_the_GPL_Came_About_and_WordPress_Havin.shtml
    342 /n/2025/04/26/Links_26_04_2025_NOAA_Budget_Cuts_and_Dog_Days_Ahead.shtml
    342 /n/2025/04/29/What_Fake_News_Looks_Like_IBM.shtml
    339 /n/2025/05/01/Links_01_05_2025_Apple_Lies_to_Courts_European_Patents_Thrown_O.shtml
    337 /n/2025/04/27/Links_27_04_2025_Projects_Workflow_and_Discovering_Technology.shtml
    337 /n/2025/04/26/Site_May_be_Even_Faster_Now.shtml
    335 /n/2024/09/15/Very_Few_Invidious_Instances_Still_Work_for_Video_Playback.shtml
    333 /n/2025/04/28/Gemini_Links_28_04_2025_Autism_and_Structural_Navigatio.shtml
    329 /n/2025/04/28/Glue_Inside_Your_Pizza_or_Why_People_Will_Get_Fed_Up_With_Slop.shtml
    329 /n/2025/04/26/Many_of_the_Scandals_Are_Interconnected_Overlapping_People_and_.shtml
    329 /n/2025/04/26/Microsoft_Isn_t_on_the_Map_in_USSR.shtml
    327 /n/2025/04/27/IRC_Proceedings_Saturday_April_26_2025.shtml
    326 /n/2025/04/27/In_24_Countries_Observed_by_statCounter_Vista_11_is_Still_Less_.shtml
    324 /n/2025/04/29/statCounter_GNU_Linux_Adoption_Surging_in_Switzerland_Windows_a.shtml
    323 /n/2025/05/01/Symptom_or_Hallmark_of_Ponzi_Schemes_Microsoft_Says_It_Gains_Ov.shtml

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Tails 6.15 Update Drops Support for Legacy Broadcom Wi-Fi Chips
Tails 6.15 privacy-focused Linux distro updates Tor Browser to 14.5.1 and kernel to v6.1.135
Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
some releases
Redis Goes AGPL
again
Canonical releases Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors
Canonical has just released a publicly available Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop beta image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors
Plasma Sprint and more
What happens when you put three mobile OS devs into one room for more than a few minutes
 
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux mostly
Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Z80 Computer, Open Source Firmware, and More
hardware picks
today's howtos
only 3 for now
Release of AnduinOS 1.3
AnduinOS 1.3 is out
Security and Microsoft/Windows TCO
many examples today
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Debian News: SparkyLinux Update, Tails 6.15, and Guido Günther's Activities Report
some Debian related items
Celebrating 20 Years of the OASIS Open Document Format (ODF) Standard
great milestone
Sculpt OS release 25.04
Sculpt OS 25.04 brings compatibility with Intel's Meteor-Lake hardware
BSD: New Episode of BSD Now, DragonFly BSD Digest, and More
several from DragonFly BSD
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical articles
Red Hat Spreading Buzzwords, Buys 'Articles', Links to Bought Articles, New Technical Articles
mostly Red Hat's official site
We’re Off — Ubuntu 25.10 Opens for Development
Development today opened on Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”
Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Best Free and Open Source Software
This article recommends free and open source alternatives to macOS’s remove background quick action built-in function
paldo – Upkg driven Linux distribution
paldo is a Upkg driven Linux distribution
Huayra is a Linux distribution based on Debian
Huayra is a Linux distribution developed by the Argentine government. It’s based on the Debian architecture
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
today's spillover
today's howtos
only 3 howtos for now
Urgent - OSU Open Source Lab needs your help
Oregon State University’s Open Source Lab (OSL) has been a major supporter of Gentoo Linux and many other software projects for years
Free Software Foundation completes its board member review
The review examined board members Ian Kelling, Geoffrey Knauth, Henry Poole, Richard Stallman, and Gerald Sussman
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
only a few more
GNU/Linux Leftovers
some GNU/Linux stories
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Canonical/Ubuntu: AnduinOS 1.3.0, EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), and Qualcomm Dragonwing
4 picks for today
BSD: FreeBSD and ZFS, DragonFly 6.4.1, and More
mixture of BSD news
XScreenSaver 6.10 and appeal of keyboard launchers for (Unix) desktops
GNU/Linux desktop stories
Firefox, Mozilla, and More
Web stories
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) Leftovers
Web based systems
Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint
A few days ago I returned home from a wonderful Plasma sprint in Graz, Austria
Ubuntu finally Made NVIDIA 570 for 24.04 | 22.04 Desktop
For NVIDIA users, Ubuntu finally backported the latest NVIDIA 570 driver for Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04, and Ubuntu 24.10 desktop
today's howtos
many howtos for today
YouTuber PewDiePie Switches to Linux
PewDiePie, one of the most popular YouTubers with some 110M subscribers, has released a video detailing his switch from Windows to Linux....
felix86 is a new open source Linux emulator to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors
RISC-V fans will be interested in this one. felix86 has been announced as a new project with a first release available that enables you to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors on Linux
GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0 enters alpha
We are very happy to announce that the upcoming version of GNU Health Hospital Information System has entered feature-complete alpha stage
Starting today: The Month of LibreOffice, May 2025
Want to learn new skills for a potential future career change, or expand your knowledge and have fun on the way
Plasma (Mobile) Sprint and Grazer Linuxtage 2025
Last week I attended the Plasma (Mobile) Sprint and the following Grazer Linuxtage 2025 in Graz, Austria
7 Linux Text-Processing Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Plain Text
While Linux isn't strictly a text-only system, it has a reputation for making better use of plain text than any other operating system
Android Leftovers
Google Voice rolling out calling UI redesign on Android
Firefox Tab Groups
Mozilla doing something useful
Linux Kernel and FUD
some leftovers
Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
mostly redhat.com
openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS
The openSUSE project released today the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 16 operating system series for public testing, giving users a first glimpse of what will be included in the final release later this year.
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, ROS, and More
Hardware picks
Proton 10 Beta Brings More Steam Games to Linux
Valve developers have announced an update to its compatibility layer for Windows games
Ultramarine Linux: An Anime-Inspired Fedora-Based Distro With Serious Features
Would you want a distro that just gets out of the way and lets you get to work
Android Leftovers
Android Auto Getting Climate Controls, But You’ll Likely Need a Supported Vehicle
LibreOffice 25.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 68 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series to fix various bugs and other issues.
Libreboot 25.04 Open-Source Boot Firmware Released
Libreboot 25.04 "Corny Calamity" open-source boot firmware debuts with a new YY.MM versioning scheme, broad distro support, and more
KDE 3 lives to fight another day as Trinity Desktop 14.1.4 hits the shelves
Good news, everyone: 15 years on, TDE still pushes pixels
Track Moon Phases From Your Ubuntu Desktop With Luna
Want an easy way to track lunar phases, be it for educational
Owen Le Blanc: creator of the first Linux distribution
Le Blanc worked for the Manchester Computing Centre (MCC) at the University of Manchester from 1985 through 2016
Building Debian in a GitLab Pipeline
After thinking about multi-stage Debian rebuilds I wanted to implement the idea
RetroArch 1.21.0 is out with PipeWire & FFmpeg Camera Driver
The 1.21.0 release of the popular free open-source RetroArch game emulator frontend is available to download
More (Latest) LWN Coverage of 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
outside paywall now
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Open source software at its finest
Halwan Linux is an Arch-based distro for developers
Halwan Linux is a Linux-based Arch-based distribution
Linux Schools – Ubuntu-based server based distribution
Linux Schools is a server operating system designed for schools
System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha 7
With scores of bug fixes and a really cool workspaces feature, COSMIC is looking to soon migrate from alpha to beta
Games: Cyberpunk 2077, Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer (Point-and-click), Sonic Rumble, and More
12 items from GamingOnLinux
Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? Only if it looks like this and has these specs
Tuxedo Computers' Infinity Book Pro 14 (Gen 9) comes pre-installed with Linux and is a sleek option with solid performance
Kubuntu 22.04 updates after April 2025
If you use Ubuntu, then you enjoy one of its great benefits: long-term support
If your Windows support is ending, it's time to learn Linux. Here's the best distro for beginners
SDesk is a lightweight Linux distro with a familiar look
Avocado OS: Open-source Linux platform for embedded systems - Help Net Security
Peridio, a platform for building and maintaining advanced embedded products, has launched Avocado OS
Celebrating Tux Machines [original]
Tux Machines anniversary next month
Urgent Update: Kali Linux Users Must Manually Install New Repository Key
Kali Linux users must manually install a new archive signing key after the previous one was lost
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles