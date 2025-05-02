news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 02, 2025



Quoting: Huayra is a Linux distribution based on Debian - LinuxLinks —

Huayra has many educational resources and apps included, allowing you to use it both at school and for any other activity. It has applications for office work, social media management, multimedia players, a calendar, notifications, internet, and guaranteed compatibility with movie and music streaming services.

Huayra has everything you’re familiar with from a desktop-based work environment: icons, windows, folders, menus with thematically separated applications, a “trash” for discarding files you no longer need, and so on.