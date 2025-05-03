This release adds support for exporting metrics via Prometheus. To use this feature, compile Arti with the metrics feature, and add the [metrics] section to your configuration file, as shown in our example config. Currently, only a couple metrics are exported, but more will be added as time goes on. If you are using Arti and there are metrics that would be useful for your usecase, please do file an issue asking for them to be added! Keep in mind that enabling metrics has the potential to leak information to anyone who can access the metrics port. If you use metrics in production, be sure to carefully check your firewall rules to ensure that the metrics information is not more widely accessible than you need it to be.