This month, Raspberry Pi announced a price reduction for two of its most widely used Compute Module 4 variants. As of May 1, 2025, the 4GB RAM version is now $5 cheaper, while the 8GB RAM version has been reduced by $10. These discounts apply to standard temperature models purchased through Raspberry Pi Approved Resellers.
Banana Pi’s new BPI-R4 is a 5G aggregation gateway built for edge networking. Designed to host multiple cellular modems, it supports OpenMPTCProuter and targets scenarios where wired internet is limited or unavailable.
This release adds support for exporting metrics via Prometheus. To use this feature, compile Arti with the metrics feature, and add the [metrics] section to your configuration file, as shown in our example config. Currently, only a couple metrics are exported, but more will be added as time goes on. If you are using Arti and there are metrics that would be useful for your usecase, please do file an issue asking for them to be added! Keep in mind that enabling metrics has the potential to leak information to anyone who can access the metrics port. If you use metrics in production, be sure to carefully check your firewall rules to ensure that the metrics information is not more widely accessible than you need it to be.
Governments around the world are demanding backdoors into encrypted data.
Jailing "Linux" Inside Microsoft Excel, Inside Windows, and More
posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 03, 2025
Holy sheet!
If you've ever wanted to use a rolling release distribution with WSL, now's your chance.
- Redis Goes AGPL
- Firefox Tab Groups
- Notes from the Graz Plasma sprint
- A few days ago I returned home from a wonderful Plasma sprint in Graz, Austria
- Plasma Sprint and more
- Tails 6.15 Update Drops Support for Legacy Broadcom Wi-Fi Chips
- Tails 6.15 privacy-focused Linux distro updates Tor Browser to 14.5.1 and kernel to v6.1.135
- Kubernetes v1.33 and Kiwi TCMS 14.2
- Canonical releases Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors
- Canonical has just released a publicly available Ubuntu 24.04 Desktop beta image for the Qualcomm DragonWing QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors
- Android Leftovers
- Several phone brands rumored to be planning a major shift away from Android
- Proton is so good these days, I wish I could make the switch to Linux
- Now, though, things are different, and fantastic devices like the Steam Deck prove that Linux is viable as a gaming platform these days
- Paprius Icon Set Update Adds New Icons, Plasma 6 Support
- If you use the Papirus icon theme on Ubuntu, you’ll be pleased to hear a new version is available to download
- This is free and open source software
- SolydXK Linux is a Debian-based operating system
- SolydXK is an open source operating system for small and medium-sized businesses
- This Week in Plasma: move by default when dragging-and-dropping
- Welcome to a new issue of “This Week in Plasma”! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
- Brave browser - A rather interesting Chromium-based option
- Until now, for no deliberate reason, I never quite got around to testing Brave
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.5, Linux 6.12.26, Linux 6.6.89, Linux 6.1.136, Linux 5.15.181, Linux 5.10.237, and Linux 5.4.293
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.5 kernel
- Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Z80 Computer, Open Source Firmware, and More
- today's howtos
- Release of AnduinOS 1.3
- AnduinOS 1.3 is out
- Security and Microsoft/Windows TCO
- Today in Techrights
- Debian News: SparkyLinux Update, Tails 6.15, and Guido Günther's Activities Report
- Celebrating 20 Years of the OASIS Open Document Format (ODF) Standard
- Sculpt OS release 25.04
- Sculpt OS 25.04 brings compatibility with Intel's Meteor-Lake hardware
- BSD: New Episode of BSD Now, DragonFly BSD Digest, and More
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
- Programming Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Red Hat Spreading Buzzwords, Buys 'Articles', Links to Bought Articles, New Technical Articles
- We’re Off — Ubuntu 25.10 Opens for Development
- Development today opened on Ubuntu 25.10 “Questing Quokka”
- Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- This article recommends free and open source alternatives to macOS’s remove background quick action built-in function
- paldo – Upkg driven Linux distribution
- paldo is a Upkg driven Linux distribution
- Huayra is a Linux distribution based on Debian
- Huayra is a Linux distribution developed by the Argentine government. It’s based on the Debian architecture
- GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
- today's howtos
- Urgent - OSU Open Source Lab needs your help
- Oregon State University’s Open Source Lab (OSL) has been a major supporter of Gentoo Linux and many other software projects for years
- Free Software Foundation completes its board member review
- The review examined board members Ian Kelling, Geoffrey Knauth, Henry Poole, Richard Stallman, and Gerald Sussman
- Today in Techrights
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- Canonical/Ubuntu: AnduinOS 1.3.0, EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), and Qualcomm Dragonwing
- BSD: FreeBSD and ZFS, DragonFly 6.4.1, and More
- XScreenSaver 6.10 and appeal of keyboard launchers for (Unix) desktops
- Firefox, Mozilla, and More
- Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) Leftovers
- Ubuntu finally Made NVIDIA 570 for 24.04 | 22.04 Desktop
- For NVIDIA users, Ubuntu finally backported the latest NVIDIA 570 driver for Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04, and Ubuntu 24.10 desktop
- today's howtos
- YouTuber PewDiePie Switches to Linux
- PewDiePie, one of the most popular YouTubers with some 110M subscribers, has released a video detailing his switch from Windows to Linux....
- felix86 is a new open source Linux emulator to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors
- RISC-V fans will be interested in this one. felix86 has been announced as a new project with a first release available that enables you to run x86-64 Linux programs on RISC-V processors on Linux
- GNU Health Hospital Information System 5.0 enters alpha
- We are very happy to announce that the upcoming version of GNU Health Hospital Information System has entered feature-complete alpha stage
- Starting today: The Month of LibreOffice, May 2025
- Want to learn new skills for a potential future career change, or expand your knowledge and have fun on the way
- Plasma (Mobile) Sprint and Grazer Linuxtage 2025
- Last week I attended the Plasma (Mobile) Sprint and the following Grazer Linuxtage 2025 in Graz, Austria
- 7 Linux Text-Processing Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Plain Text
- While Linux isn't strictly a text-only system, it has a reputation for making better use of plain text than any other operating system
- Android Leftovers
- Google Voice rolling out calling UI redesign on Android
- Linux Kernel and FUD
- Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
- openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS
- The openSUSE project released today the beta version of the upcoming openSUSE Leap 16 operating system series for public testing, giving users a first glimpse of what will be included in the final release later this year.
- Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, ROS, and More
- Proton 10 Beta Brings More Steam Games to Linux
- Valve developers have announced an update to its compatibility layer for Windows games
- Ultramarine Linux: An Anime-Inspired Fedora-Based Distro With Serious Features
- Would you want a distro that just gets out of the way and lets you get to work
- Android Leftovers
- Android Auto Getting Climate Controls, But You’ll Likely Need a Supported Vehicle
- LibreOffice 25.2.3 Office Suite Is Now Available for Download with 68 Bug Fixes
- The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 25.2.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.2 office suite series to fix various bugs and other issues.
- Libreboot 25.04 Open-Source Boot Firmware Released
- Libreboot 25.04 "Corny Calamity" open-source boot firmware debuts with a new YY.MM versioning scheme, broad distro support, and more
- KDE 3 lives to fight another day as Trinity Desktop 14.1.4 hits the shelves
- Good news, everyone: 15 years on, TDE still pushes pixels
- Track Moon Phases From Your Ubuntu Desktop With Luna
- Want an easy way to track lunar phases, be it for educational
- Owen Le Blanc: creator of the first Linux distribution
- Le Blanc worked for the Manchester Computing Centre (MCC) at the University of Manchester from 1985 through 2016
- Building Debian in a GitLab Pipeline
- After thinking about multi-stage Debian rebuilds I wanted to implement the idea
- RetroArch 1.21.0 is out with PipeWire & FFmpeg Camera Driver
- The 1.21.0 release of the popular free open-source RetroArch game emulator frontend is available to download
- More (Latest) LWN Coverage of 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
- Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Halwan Linux is an Arch-based distro for developers
- Halwan Linux is a Linux-based Arch-based distribution
- Linux Schools – Ubuntu-based server based distribution
- Linux Schools is a server operating system designed for schools
- System76 Releases COSMIC Alpha 7
- With scores of bug fixes and a really cool workspaces feature, COSMIC is looking to soon migrate from alpha to beta
- Games: Cyberpunk 2077, Kathy Rain 2: Soothsayer (Point-and-click), Sonic Rumble, and More
- Can a Linux laptop replace my MacBook? Only if it looks like this and has these specs
- Tuxedo Computers' Infinity Book Pro 14 (Gen 9) comes pre-installed with Linux and is a sleek option with solid performance
- Kubuntu 22.04 updates after April 2025
- If you use Ubuntu, then you enjoy one of its great benefits: long-term support
- If your Windows support is ending, it's time to learn Linux. Here's the best distro for beginners
- SDesk is a lightweight Linux distro with a familiar look
- Avocado OS: Open-source Linux platform for embedded systems - Help Net Security
- Peridio, a platform for building and maintaining advanced embedded products, has launched Avocado OS
- Celebrating Tux Machines [original]
- Urgent Update: Kali Linux Users Must Manually Install New Repository Key
- Kali Linux users must manually install a new archive signing key after the previous one was lost
- Today in Techrights
