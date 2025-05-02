news
Debian News: SparkyLinux Update, Tails 6.15, and Guido Günther's Activities Report
-
Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2025/04
The 4th monthly Sparky project and donate report of the 2025: – GNU/Linux kernel updated up to 6.14.4, 6.12.25-LTS, 6.6.88-LTS – Sparky 7.7 of the stable line released – added to repos: ElecWhat
Many thanks to all of you for supporting our open-source projects. Your donations help keeping them and us alive.
-
Tor ☛ New Release: Tails 6.15 | The Tor Project
Automatic upgrades are available from Tails 6.0 or later to 6.15.
-
Guido Günther: Free Software Activities April 2025
Another short status update of what happened on my side last month. Notable might be the Cell Broadcast support for Qualcomm SoCs, the rest is smaller fixes and QoL improvements.