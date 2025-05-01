Linux Kernel and FUD

The Userspace I/O (UIO) subsystem was first added to the kernel by Hans J. Koch for the 2.6.23 release in 2007. Its purpose is to facilitate the writing of drivers (mostly) in user space; to that end, it provides access to a number of resources that user-space code normally cannot touch. One piece that is missing, though, is DMA addresses. A proposal to fill that gap from Bastien Curutchet is running into some opposition, though.

While UIO drivers reside mostly in user space, they still require a small in-kernel component; it is essentially a bit of glue that can probe for a device and handle interrupts, and which informs the kernel of any memory-mapped I/O (MMIO) regions that should be made available to user space. Showing its age, UIO also has a mechanism to make x86 I/O ports available. Once that module is loaded, a user-space driver can open the appropriate /dev/uioX device, map the memory regions into its address space, use that mapping to program the device, and read from the device file descriptor to wait for interrupts. The mapped MMIO areas are usually all that is needed to operate the device.