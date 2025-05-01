M5Stack is preparing to launch the Tab5, a 5-inch smart touch terminal powered by the ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor, in early May. Designed as a compact and integrated platform for interactive applications, the device combines a multi-touch display, flexible I/O options, and wireless connectivity within a modular form factor.

The RVPC, a fully open source hardware and software retro-style computer project built around the CH32V003 microcontroller, now supports a BASIC interpreter. This update further expands the capabilities of the €1 RISC-V-based system, which already features VGA output and PS/2 keyboard input, despite its extremely limited resources.

Firefox 139 appears to come with a change that (most probably) many of you will not like, namely a pop-up that forces you to accept the Firefox Terms of Use and Mozilla’s Privacy Notice, whether you agree to them or not. And it looks like if you don’t click on the “Confirm and continue” button, you won’t be able to use Firefox anymore.

This release comes with a few interesting changes, including message disposition buttons for new email alerts, support for customizing the new email notification in macOS Settings, and a new default color override for High Contrast mode on Linux and macOS systems.

LibreOffice 25.2.3 is here a little over a month after LibreOffice 25.2.2 to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Based on the next-generation solutions from SUSE called Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, openSUSE Leap 16 is designed to offer users a balanced operating system that includes cutting-edge software on top of a traditional Linux-based operating system and uses the new Agama installer.

news

Owen Le Blanc: creator of the first Linux distribution

May 01, 2025



Ask a Linux enthusiast who created the Linux kernel, and odds are they will have no trouble naming Linus Torvalds—but many would be stumped if asked what the first Linux distribution was, and who created it. Some might guess Slackware, or its predecessor, Softlanding Linux System (SLS); both were arguably more influential but arrived just a bit later. The first honest-to-goodness distribution with a proper installer was MCC Interim Linux, created by Owen Le Blanc, released publicly in early 1992. I recently reached out to Le Blanc to learn more about his work on the distribution, what he has been doing since, and his thoughts on Linux in 2025.

MCC Interim Linux

Le Blanc worked for the Manchester Computing Centre (MCC) at the University of Manchester from 1985 through 2016. He had been working with CDC 7600 and Cyber 170/730 machines, and eventually began working with HP 9000 workstations. Those ran Hewlett Packard's Unix, HP-UX, which made him want to learn more about Unix. He started with Xenix, but wanted something easier to use. He said that he also tried MINIX, but it was difficult to get working on a Intel 80486 CPU. When Torvalds announced Linux, Le Blanc decided to give it a try, and that too was a fair amount of work.

