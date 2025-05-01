news
Owen Le Blanc: creator of the first Linux distribution
Ask a Linux enthusiast who created the Linux kernel, and odds are they will have no trouble naming Linus Torvalds—but many would be stumped if asked what the first Linux distribution was, and who created it. Some might guess Slackware, or its predecessor, Softlanding Linux System (SLS); both were arguably more influential but arrived just a bit later. The first honest-to-goodness distribution with a proper installer was MCC Interim Linux, created by Owen Le Blanc, released publicly in early 1992. I recently reached out to Le Blanc to learn more about his work on the distribution, what he has been doing since, and his thoughts on Linux in 2025.
MCC Interim Linux
Le Blanc worked for the Manchester Computing Centre (MCC) at the University of Manchester from 1985 through 2016. He had been working with CDC 7600 and Cyber 170/730 machines, and eventually began working with HP 9000 workstations. Those ran Hewlett Packard's Unix, HP-UX, which made him want to learn more about Unix. He started with Xenix, but wanted something easier to use. He said that he also tried MINIX, but it was difficult to get working on a Intel 80486 CPU. When Torvalds announced Linux, Le Blanc decided to give it a try, and that too was a fair amount of work.