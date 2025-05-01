news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ pgAdmin 4 v9.3 Released
The pgAdmin Development Team is pleased to announce pgAdmin 4 version 9.3. This release of pgAdmin 4 includes 4 new features and 14 bug fixes/housekeeping changes. For more details, please see the release notes.
pgAdmin is the leading Open Source graphical management tool for PostgreSQL. For more information, please see the website. Notable changes in this release include: [...]
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: April 2025
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… We started the month by posting a video from Document Freedom Day celebrations with the Nepalese LibreOffice community. Here it is: Please confirm that you want to play a YouTube video.
Education
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: Lao Digital Week 2025
APNIC participated in Lao Digital Week 2025, held in Vientiane, Lao PDR on 2 April 2025.
