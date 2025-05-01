GNU/Linux Leftovers

From the department of "but… why?" comes news of Linux running in Microsoft Excel, although all might not be as it seems.

Running Excel in Linux is notoriously difficult and something Microsoft does not support. Sure, Wine can probably get some older versions running to a limited extent, but going the other way around and getting Linux to run in Excel? That takes a special kind of determination.

Microsoft Excel has been put to work in ways the company's engineers could never have imagined, which includes running Doom in a spreadsheet. In 2024, the number-crunching software was used to implement a 16-bit CPU, replete with 128 KB of RAM and a 128 x 128 display.