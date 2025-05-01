news

Quoting: Kubuntu 22.04 updates after April 2025 —

The somewhat alarming and misleading notification popup shown to Kubuntu 22.04 users is truly unnecessary. I guess the KDE team wants everyone moving onto the later platforms, so they have less work fixing old, boring stuff, but hey. Kubuntu's boot menu says UBUNTU. The kernel says UBUNTU. The packages all come from Ubuntu archives, and/or depend on an infrastructure designed for long-term support of the main release. Kubuntu 22.04 will continue working just fine, and will receive important security updates well after April 2025. If you want to upgrade, great, but fear shouldn't be a factor.

On top of all this, I have already combat-tested this with Kubuntu 18.04. I had it installed on my older Slimbook Pro2, which I upgraded ONLY in April 2023, five years after the release and not three. The process worked fine, although it did require two cycles of upgrades. But most importantly, there was zero interruption to my work in the two years past the official EOL date, which was May 1, 2021. The Pro2 kept receiving timely updates and patches and fixes. So, this ain't just empty boasting, this is actual data, tested and proven. So, if you don't feel like upgrading, no biggie. The popup should actually say: "Supported until", and that's it. In other words, past the three-year mark, the Kubuntu team can and ought to ignore your bug reports. Fair game. But beyond that, your box will keep on working, securely. See ya, folks.