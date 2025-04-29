Urgent Update: Kali Linux Users Must Manually Install New Repository Key

Tux Machines

Other Sites

Privacy is possible – even when it feels out of reach

In these circumstances, it can feel like it's hopeless to fight back. These companies already have so much—why should we bother to jump through more hoops to protect our personal privacy? Won't this surveillance machine just do its thing anyway?

9to5Linux

4MLinux 48.0 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS

Arriving a little over four months after 4MLinux 47.0, the 4MLinux 48.0 release features support for new apps and components, including the Kino IEEE 1394 DV non-linear video editor, the VVenC H.266/VVC encoder, FreeTube YouTube client, and the Bristol emulator for synthesizers, electric pianos, and organs.

Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.4 Released with Support for Ubuntu 25.04

Highlights of Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.1.4 include support for Unicode surrogate characters and planes above zero, such as emojis, support for Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) and the upcoming Fedora Linux 43 distributions, tab support in KPDF document viewer, and support for clickable links in calendar events.

qBittorrent 5.1 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released as a Major Update

Highlights of qBittorrent 5.1 include support for modern functions to get random numbers under Linux and Windows systems to improve security, support for the Thunar file manager on Linux, support for the “eXact Length” parameter when creating magnet URIs, support for fetching the tracker list from URLs, announce_port support, drag support to the torrent content widget, and the ability to display the external IP address in the status bar.

Mozilla Firefox 138 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 138 introduces support for copying links for background tabs using the tabstrip context menu on Linux and macOS systems, an improved address and credit card autofill feature that better handles dynamically updated forms, and new Contrast Control settings that let users use the same colors across websites for improved readability.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 27th, 2025

Mixxx 2.5.1 Adds Mapping for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra Controller

Highlights of Mixxx 2.5.1 include new mappings for the DJ TechTools MIDI Fighter Spectra, Numark NS6II, Numark Platinum FX, M-Vave SMC-Mixer, Hercules DJControl Inpulse 500, and Reloop Digital Jockey 2 IE controllers, and a piano keyboard mapping for the M-Vave SMK-25 II controller.

MINIX Elite EU715-AI Mini PC Combines Meteor Lake Performance and dual 2.5GbE Ports

The MINIX Elite EU715-AI is a compact mini PC based on Intel’s Meteor Lake-H processor architecture. It features integrated Intel Arc Graphics, Wi-Fi 6E, dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, and quad-screen display support.

AnalogLamb Expands Maple Series with Low-Cost ESP32C6 Breakout Boards

AnalogLamb has introduced three new RISC-V development boards based on the ESP32-C6, designed for low-cost, full-function, and low-power IoT applications. These boards feature Espressif’s first Wi-Fi 6 SoC, integrating Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 protocols.

MS-A2 Combines Ryzen 9 9955HX and 7945HX Processing with Scalable Storage in a Compact Form Factor

Minisforum recently introduced the MS-A2, a compact workstation featuring high-end AMD processors, support for up to 96GB of memory, and flexible storage options. It offers PCIe expansion, triple 8K display output, and fast wired and wireless connectivity, targeting users who need strong performance in a small footprint.

Urgent Update: Kali Linux Users Must Manually Install New Repository Key

In an unexpected twist, Kali Linux users worldwide may notice their routine apt update workflow grinding to a halt this week. The culprit is neither a network outage nor a rogue mirror but a newly created OpenPGP signing key that the distribution’s maintainers have been forced to adopt.

Consequently, systems attempting to verify the “kali-rolling” repository will throw an error complaining about the missing key “827C 8569 F251 8CC6 77FE CA1A ED65 462E C8D5 E4C5.”

Okay, what happened? According to the Kali project, maintainers recently lost access to the previous repository-signing key. Rather than risk any ambiguity about package authenticity, the team chose to freeze the repository on Friday, April 18, 2025, while generating and rigorously validating a replacement key.

Lenovo Cuts the Windows Tax and offers Cheaper Laptops with Linux Pre-installed
Lenovo is doing something that many aren't
YouTuber PewDiePie Switches to Linux
PewDiePie, one of the most popular YouTubers with some 110M subscribers, has released a video detailing his switch from Windows to Linux....
 
I Tried This Cheap Android Phone. There's a Lot to Be Excited About
Avocado OS: Open-source Linux platform for embedded systems - Help Net Security
Peridio, a platform for building and maintaining advanced embedded products, has launched Avocado OS
Turntable is a Universal Scrobbler App for Linux
Those looking for an easy way to “scrobble” music on Linux
NixOS Logo and Branding Update
The NixOS logo was originally designed by Simon Frankau for Haskell as part of the 2009 Haskell logo contest
DebLight OS is a lightweight and fast Linux distribution
DebLight OS is a lightweight and fast Linux distribution, particularly well-suited for older 32-bit PCs and 64-bit PCs
Plasma Sprint 2025 – A Recap
This year’s Plasma Sprint had a very special meaning for me
Kdenlive 25.04.0 released
We are proud to announce the release of Kdenlive 25.04.0
LibreWolf is now in my Slackware repository
Resulting from a request in one of my other blog pages
While Windows 10 users panic, Ubuntu makes extending support easy - here's how
Think you are about to lose support for Ubuntu 20.04
5 reasons NixOS is the most exciting Linux distro in years
NixOS is an open-source Linux distribution built around the Nix package manager
My favorite SSH clients for Android - and why you need them
Think you need a laptop to connect via SSH to your Linux machine
8 ways to protect your privacy on Linux and keep your data safe
Using Linux is a good start - but it is not enough
This lightning-fast Linux distro will hook you the moment you try it
Everything about Xubuntu is built for speed and simplicity
TDE R14.1.4 released!
The Trinity Desktop Environment development team is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the TDE R14.1.4 release
OpenBSD 7.7 Released
a BSD milestone
This cheap Android Auto adapter was the best thing I ever bought for my car
FerenOS: A Refreshing Take on KDE Plasma That Could Win You Over
FerenOS has a polished KDE Plasma implementation and includes the customizable Vivaldi browser as the default
5 Reasons to Replace SteamOS With Bazzite (& 3 Reasons Not To)
Own a Steam Deck and would like to try out an alternative operating system that's not Windows
Forget WinRAR: These Are the Best Native Archive Managers for Linux
On Linux, you can run WinRAR through Wine
Commodore OS Vision 3.0 Linux-based OS arrives to spruce up retro builds
This fan-made Linux-based OS was just released for Commodore-branded devices
5 High-Performance Linux Distros for Modern PCs and Laptops
Linux has a reputation as the operating system for old and weak hardware
5 reasons I stopped dual‑booting Linux/Windows and spun up a Type‑2 hypervisor instead
For years, I maintained a dual‑boot setup to enjoy both Linux and Windows on a single machine
8 Common Ubuntu Issues: Fixing Boot Errors, Wi-Fi Problems, and More
Ubuntu is a favorite among Linux enthusiasts for its stability, security, and user-friendly interface
NetBSD – fast, secure and highly portable Unix-like operating system
NetBSD is a free, fast, secure, and highly portable Unix-like Open Source operating system
Review: Ubuntu MATE 25.04
Linux has been criticized - and then criticized some more
This Month in KDE Apps
After a long pause, welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week (more or less) we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Petition Attempts to Force OSI to Release Complete Vote Count
When it comes to Open Source Initiative’s 2025 board election
7 Linux distros you should avoid until you've mastered the command line
If you're new to Linux, skip these distros until you have plenty of experience
5 ways to use the Linux terminal on your Android phone - including my favorite
You can do a lot with the Linux terminal app for Android
WebKitGTK API Versions Demystified
WebKitGTK has a bunch of different confusing API versions
CRUX 3.8 Release Notes
This page discusses the relevant changes introduced in CRUX 3.8
Linux 6.15-rc4
"So let's see if this rc ends up avoiding any silly issues"
'Fall Guys' on GNU/Linux and Harms to Game Makers
The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs
E-waste? More like free stuff! Businesses are about to start dumping their perfectly fine (and sometimes powerful) PCs because Windows 11 won't run on them. But Linux will.
Voyager 25.04
Voyager Live 25.04 is out
Interview about EU OS: ‘Most public servants have never used something else than Windows’
English version
Gmail now lets you resize panes on Android tablets and foldable devices
Malbian is a Linux distribution for malware analysis and reverse engineering
Malbian Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution aimed towards Malware Analysis and Reverse Engineering
