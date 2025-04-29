Urgent Update: Kali Linux Users Must Manually Install New Repository Key

news

In an unexpected twist, Kali Linux users worldwide may notice their routine apt update workflow grinding to a halt this week. The culprit is neither a network outage nor a rogue mirror but a newly created OpenPGP signing key that the distribution’s maintainers have been forced to adopt.

Consequently, systems attempting to verify the “kali-rolling” repository will throw an error complaining about the missing key “827C 8569 F251 8CC6 77FE CA1A ED65 462E C8D5 E4C5.”

Okay, what happened? According to the Kali project, maintainers recently lost access to the previous repository-signing key. Rather than risk any ambiguity about package authenticity, the team chose to freeze the repository on Friday, April 18, 2025, while generating and rigorously validating a replacement key.