news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 02, 2025



Quoting: paldo - Upkg driven Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

paldo is a Upkg driven Linux distribution. It’s kind of a mix of a source and a binary distribution. Even though it builds packages like a source distribution it provides binary packages. Upkg is a package management and build system using Mono. It builds, installs and keeps track of packages using XML specifications in Upkg repositories.

paldo stands for “pure adaptable linux distribution” and we try to accomplish this in every package. paldo comes with very few patches against its packages. There are virtually no local changes, means every patch is one which will go upstream anyway (e.g. compile fixes) or one needed by the LFS build system to enable us to boostrap correctly. It’s very easy to make changes to the distro. You can change every package by providing a local version of the sources and specifications you’ve changed. You can even configure your system automatically through local differential repositories. The whole distribution is very flexible because it’s built on top of Upkg.