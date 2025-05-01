Canonical/Ubuntu: AnduinOS 1.3.0, EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), and Qualcomm Dragonwing

The EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) is in effect, and testing and certification are on the way. And while the Act is slated for full enforcement in 2027, it’s entirely possible that certification will be in effect as early as next June 2026 – which is just a year away. This ticking clock is understandably anxiety-inducing for lots of organizations, who are rushing to figure out how to meet the wide-ranging requirements of the CRA, while addressing the complexity and difficulty of managing their open source infrastructure and ecosystem.