Canonical/Ubuntu: AnduinOS 1.3.0, EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), and Qualcomm Dragonwing
Announcing AnduinOS 1.3
This version is highly recommended that we first added an app store (based on flatpak) in it.
Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: AnduinOS 1.3.0
AnduinOS is an Ubuntu-based distribution which provides a GNOME desktop which has been themed and styled to resemble Windows 11. The project's latest release, AnduinOS 1.3.0, is based on Ubuntu 25.04 and ships with GNOME 48.
Ubuntu ☛ The long march towards delivering CRA compliance
The EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) is in effect, and testing and certification are on the way. And while the Act is slated for full enforcement in 2027, it’s entirely possible that certification will be in effect as early as next June 2026 – which is just a year away. This ticking clock is understandably anxiety-inducing for lots of organizations, who are rushing to figure out how to meet the wide-ranging requirements of the CRA, while addressing the complexity and difficulty of managing their open source infrastructure and ecosystem.
Canonical ☛ Canonical announces first Ubuntu Desktop image for Qualcomm Dragonwing™ Platform with Ubuntu 24.04
This public beta enables the full Ubuntu Desktop experience on the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS6490 and QCS5430 processors and complements existing Ubuntu Server support with significant enhancements. Together, these updates provide a powerful development environment for building next-generation AI-driven edge applications.