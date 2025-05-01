news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu finally Made NVIDIA 570 for 24.04 | 22.04 Desktop | UbuntuHandbook —

For NVIDIA users, Ubuntu finally backported the latest NVIDIA 570 driver for Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04, and Ubuntu 24.10 desktop.

NVIDIA 570 is so far the latest production branch driver for Linux that was initially released in February.

The driver features variable refresh rate (VRR) support on multiple monitors, systemd suspend-then-hibernate sleep method, application profile to improve performance on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

It also improved wayland support by using NVML instead of NV-CONTROL in nvidia-settings to control GPU clocks and fan speed, enabled 32-bit compatibility support for NVIDIA GBM backend, and implemented support for the VK_KHR_incremental_present extension.