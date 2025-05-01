news
today's howtos
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install Passbolt on Ubuntu 24.04
Welcome to our step-by-step guide on installing Passbolt CE (Community Edition) on Ubuntu 24.04! In an era where cybersecurity is more important than ever, managing passwords securely is essential. Passbolt CE is an open-source password manager designed to protect sensitive credentials while enabling secure sharing within teams.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install and use Statping-ng on Linux
Statping-ng is a monitoring service tool, that allows you to ping your services, and monitor them so you get notified if a service goes offline.
Statping-ng can be installed on any linux distro, as the installation is done via the official installer provided by Statping-ng.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Nginx Proxy Manager on Ubuntu 22.04
Nginx proxy manager, allows you to manage your private network web services and expose them to the public.
Nginx proxy manager lets you create proxy hosts, streams, redirection hosts and 404 hosts, so you won't need to manually create the configuration files.
Linux Cloud VPS ☛ How to Install Bitwarden on Ubuntu 24.04
Bitwarden is a free and open-source password manager that can be used to store passwords for any device and browser. This application helps you not only create and manage passwords but also sync them across all devices.
TecMint ☛ How to Set Up Ethernet Channel Bonding in Linux for Load Balancing
This guide explains Ethernet Channel Bonding (also called NIC teaming or interface bonding) – how to set it up, how it works, and how it can help you balance traffic or prevent network downtime.
TecMint ☛ Linux Quiz: 15 Questions to Test Your Basic Linux Knowledge
If you’re new to Linux, don’t worry! This quiz is here to help you learn while having fun. Even if you’ve used Linux a little before, there’s always something new to explore.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux bash howto show monitor model? (DELL S2722QC buzzing audio noise usb-c charging)
Jeff Bridgforth ☛ Inspired by Andy
Andy’s example in his article reminded me of a project I did with the Canadian Embassy several years ago. It had a map that the user could choose a state to view a modal of facts about Canada’s trade relationship to that state. I used an inline SVG in the code. I also learned with that project that you can use filter:drop-shadow to create a shadow on a PNG image that follows the contours of the image. A box-shadow will put a shadow on the box (everything is a box in CSS). I had a lot of fun building out that solution and it remains one of my favorites.
Raspberry Pi ☛ How to build a home recording studio with Raspberry Pi 500: choose and install your software
It’s time to install and set up the software you’ll need for high-quality audio production in your home recording studio. This is the third and final part of a tutorial from Raspberry Pi Official Magazine; to follow the whole series, skip back to the first part, about setting up your recording space, and then the second, which will help you choose your equipment.
Darren Goossens ☛ Getting Network Manager to manage my networks
Well, I installed Linux and it automagically connected me to the house wifi. Great. But when I am away from the house wifi, I am not getting the networking tool to tell me about possible networks. Could not find the hotspot on my phone, for example. Now, I’m sure there are various ways to do this, but the one I knew was Network Manager. First, I installed it: [...]
ID Root ☛ How To Fix ModuleNotFoundError: No module named ‘distutils’
In this tutorial, we will show you how to Fix ModuleNotFoundError: No module named ‘distutils’. You’re working on a Python project, everything seems fine until suddenly your terminal displays an error message: “ModuleNotFoundError: No module named ‘distutils'” or perhaps “No module named ‘distutils.util'”.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fastfetch on Manjaro
Manjaro GNU/Linux users seeking a faster, more efficient system information tool often turn to Fastfetch as an alternative to the popular Neofetch utility. Fastfetch delivers system information with lightning speed while providing extensive customization options and consuming fewer resources.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Yarn on CentOS Stream 10
Yarn has quickly become an essential tool for JavaScript developers due to its improved performance, security features, and enhanced dependency management capabilities. If you’re running CentOS Stream 10 and need to work with Node.js applications, installing Yarn can significantly streamline your development workflow.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PHPList on Debian 12
PHPList is a powerful open-source newsletter management system that enables efficient email campaign management for websites, businesses, and organizations. If you’re looking for a self-hosted email marketing solution, PHPList combined with Debian 12’s stability creates an ideal platform for managing your subscriber lists and campaigns.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Grub Customizer on Debian 12
Are you tired of manually editing configuration files to modify your bootloader settings? Grub Customizer offers a user-friendly graphical interface to manage your GRUB bootloader on Debian 12, making the process significantly easier.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Morphosis on Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint 22 offers a user-friendly platform perfect for document management tasks. Morphosis, a powerful document transformation tool, complements this system by providing an intuitive interface for converting files between numerous formats.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenVPN on Linux Mint 22
OpenVPN provides a robust, secure method for creating encrypted connections between your Linux Mint system and remote networks. Whether you’re looking to protect your privacy, access region-restricted content, or connect to a corporate network securely, OpenVPN is an excellent choice for Linux Mint 22 users.
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL on Fedora 42
MySQL is one of the most popular open-source relational database management systems available today. As organizations and developers rely heavily on robust database solutions, knowing how to properly install and configure MySQL on your Fedora 42 GNU/Linux distribution is an essential skill.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CUPS Print Server on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CUPS Print Server on Manjaro. Setting up a reliable print server is essential for managing printing tasks efficiently in GNU/Linux environments. CUPS (Common Unix Printing System) offers a robust solution for Manjaro users who need to configure local or network printers.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Create Decoy File System in GNU/Linux Using FUSE
In this blog post, we will show you how to create decoy file system in GNU/Linux using FUSE step by step.
Collabora ☛ Customizing WirePlumber's configuration for embedded systems
Configuring WirePlumber on embedded GNU/Linux systems can be somewhat confusing. We take a moment to demystify this process for a particular use case.
Out of Memory OOM Killer issue Investigation
When our web server crashed, I discovered the GNU/Linux server was Out of Memory and OOM Killer had terminated our MariaDB process. This article pretty much outlines the investigation process on Out of Memory to prevent unwanted OOM Killer interventions in WordPress environments.