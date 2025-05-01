Ultramarine Linux: An Anime-Inspired Fedora-Based Distro With Serious Features

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 01, 2025



Quoting: What Is Ultramarine Linux, and What Makes It Different? —

It's created by Fyra Labs, a collective that seems to take a whimsical approach to its presentation. If you look closely at the example screenshot on the Ultramarine website, you might notice that the browser is open to the Wikipedia article on catgirls, and LibreOffice Write is open to an essay on anime catgirls.

The staff listing on the Pyra Labs homepage also has anime avatars. If you want to go through life with the power of Linux and anime on your side, Ultramarine Linux might be your distro.