Games: Consoles, SteamOS 3.7.5 Preview, and More DRM Stuff
Aliexpress has the final discount on a mini console with Linux and more than 4000 games
Neither Nintendo Switch 2 nor PlayStation 5, which we are looking for many video game fans is a mini console that is plagued by games. And, in that sense, Aliexpress has proven to be the best store where to buy the most recommended models. Now they show it again with another offerton that should not be missing.
If you have informed about retro -style mini consoles, surely the name of Anbernic sounds to you. It is one of the main brands, one of which manufactures more different models and is always overcoming to increase the potential of this hardware. Therefore, that the offer that Aliexpress is currently doing is at the ANBERNIC ARCO RG-D, is magnificent news. Your discount is maximum and will help you buy the console very easily!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pac-Man meets a time-stopping survivor-like bullet heaven in Maze Mice out in Early Access
Maze Mice is the latest game from the developer of the popular Luck be a Landlord, and while many developers continue making their own form of Vampire Survivor-like, this is probably the most unique so far that truly mixes things up as it feels a lot more like Pac-Man. Note: key provided for me.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The UPERFECT UColor O2 is a brilliant portable monitor
After recently having the chance to review the rather large UPERFECT UMax 24, the team at UPERFECT sent over the much more portable 16 inch UColor O2 for me to take a look over.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Here's the games to claim for Steam Deck / Linux from Prime Gaming for May 2nd
Here's the fresh and up to date list of games available on Amazon Prime Gaming for May 2nd, and what compatibility you can expect for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck. An easy way to build up your gaming collection with these games coming as part of your Amazon Prime subscription.
GamingOnLinux ☛ THE FINALS broke again on Linux Desktop / Steam Deck, Valve updated Proton Hotfix to fix it
THE FINALS has a repeating issue where major updates will break it in some way, with the latest update causing the game on Desktop Linux / Steam Deck to freeze a few minutes into a match.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Team Fortress 2 updated with a whole bunch of fixes thanks to the community having the source code
Back in February, Valve released the source code for Team Fortress 2 (TF2) into the Source SDK, which allows modders to see how it all works and get their standalone mods onto Steam. But also, it allows them to fix up issues directly in Team Fortress 2.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS 3.7.5 Preview improves Lenovo Legion Go S support and brings more bug fixes
Valve continue rolling out changes to SteamOS Preview readying it for the eventual public SteamOS 3 for more handheld devices beyond the Steam Deck, with SteamOS 3.7.5 Preview now available.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Epic reduce their cut to 0% for the first $1 million in revenue for devs on the Epic Games Store
Some interesting industry news for you here. Epic Games have announced a change to the revenue model of the Epic Games Store, as they try to pull in more developers and more gamers to actually purchase things.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Survey for April 2025 results available, Linux sits at 2.27%
Valve released the Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for April 2025, so here's your usual round-up of where things stand right now.