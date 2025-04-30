news
openSUSE Leap 16 Enters Public Beta Testing with Agama Installer, Linux 6.12 LTS
Based on the next-generation solutions from SUSE called Adaptable Linux Platform (ALP) and powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, openSUSE Leap 16 is designed to offer users a balanced operating system that includes cutting-edge software on top of a traditional Linux-based operating system and uses the new Agama installer.
Agama is a new installer developed by the same team that created the YaST (Yet another Setup Tool) setup and configuration tool for openSUSE. The Agama installer is designed to offer re-usability, integration with third-party tools, and can also be used to install the openSUSE Tumbleweed, Slowroll, and MicroOS editions.