BSD: New Episode of BSD Now, DragonFly BSD Digest, and More
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 609: Toe-Dipping in Amsterdam
Inside FreeBSD Netgraph: Behind the Curtain of Advanced Networking, Launching BSSG - My Journey from Dynamic CMS to Bash Static Site Generator, OpenZFS Cheat Sheet, Dipping my toes in OpenBSD in Amsterdam, SSH keys from a command: sshd's AuthorizedKeysCommand directive, How to move bhyve VM and Jail container from one host to another host, and more
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Changes to crypto(9) and dm_target_crypt(4) – DragonFly BSD Digest
MWL ☛ Notes on caddy as QUIC reverse proxy with mac_portacl
As I wrote yesterday, I need QUIC for my web sites. The servers I have data on run FreeBSD, because ZFS.
Distro Watch ☛ BSD Release: DragonFlyBSD 6.4.1
The DragonFlyBSD project has published its first update in over two years. The update to the 6.4.x branch introduces several fixes in the kernel, userland, and package manager. [...]