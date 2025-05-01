Tails 6.15 Update Drops Support for Legacy Broadcom Wi-Fi Chips

news

The Tails project has announced the release of its privacy-focused Linux distribution, Tails 6.15, featuring several improvements and fixes.

The bundled Tor Browser jumps to the latest upstream version, 14.5.1, bringing along backported fixes from Firefox 138 and other security hardening work.

Under the hood, Tails now runs on top of a newer, long-term support Linux kernel, version 6.1, specifically 6.1.135, which plugs recently disclosed vulnerabilities and expands hardware support. This version also backports several BPF verification fixes that have been drawing attention in the mainline thread.