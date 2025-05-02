news
Microsoft's CEO is Hyping Up 'AI' (Plagiarism) to Distract From Falling Interest in It and Missed Expectations (Investors Run Out of Patience as Reality Does Not Meet or Match Early False Promises)
Microsoft clearly needs 1) a distraction and 2) hype about "AI"
No, Microsoft, Plagiarism is Not "AI"
"Satya Nadella says as much as 30% of Microsoft code is written by AI"
Microsoft Has Become Almost Extinct in Web Servers, Netcraft Now Ranks It in Only One Category (Microsoft Down Sharply), Deranked/Outranked in All the Rest
Microsoft used to be in all categories, now it's in just one
What GNU/Linux Means to Us
Linux without freedom is like becoming a vegetarian "except on special occasions"
Symptom or Hallmark of Ponzi Schemes: Microsoft Says It Gains Over 100 Million Dollars in "Goodwill" and Its Speculative "Value" Nearly Doubled to $119,329,000,000 in the Past Year Alone
Total liabilities are now over $240,000,000,000
New
Gopher/Gemini Links 01/05/2025: Slop/LLM Bot Troubles and Driving Angry
Links 01/05/2025: Apple Lies to Courts, European Patents Thrown Out by British Courts Again
Gemini Links 01/05/2025: Small Web and Going Offline
Links 01/05/2025: Slop Blowback, Social Control Media as Vehicle of "Sextortion"
Some of the Evidence We'll Be Relying Upon in the Lawsuits Against Matthew J. Garrett
Finally facing the consequences for his actions
Gemini Links 01/05/2025: Trying OpenBSD and Usenet Reborn Released
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
IRC logs for Wednesday, April 30, 2025
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):