news
Security Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium, nodejs, openjdk-17, and thunderbird), Fedora (firefox, golang-github-nvidia-container-toolkit, and thunderbird), Mageia (kernel), Oracle (ghostscript, glibc, kernel, libxslt, php:8.1, and thunderbird), SUSE (cmctl, firefox-esr, govulncheck-vulndb, java-21-openjdk, libxml2, poppler, python-h11, and redis), and Ubuntu (docker.io, ghostscript, linux-xilinx-zynqmp, and micropython).
-
Trail of Bits ☛ Datasig: Fingerprinting AI/ML datasets to stop data-borne attacks
Datasig generates compact, unique fingerprints for AI/ML datasets that let you compare training data with high accuracy—without needing access to the raw data itself.
This critical capability helps AIBOM (AI bill of materials) tools detect data-borne vulnerabilities that traditional security tools completely miss.
-
Security Week ☛ Raytheon, Nightwing to Pay $8.4 Million in Settlement Over Cybersecurity Failures
The US government says defense contractor Raytheon and Nightwing agreed to pay $8.4 million to settle False Claims Act allegations.
-
Security Week ☛ UK Retailers Co-op, Harrods and M&S Struggle With Cyberattacks
Major UK retailers Co-op, Harrods, and M&S are scrambling to restore services that were affected by cyberattacks.
-
Security Week ☛ Nova Scotia Power Says Hackers Stole Customer Information
Nova Scotia Power’s investigation has shown that the recent cyberattack resulted in the theft of some customer information.
-
Tantek Çelik: CSF_02: Entropy Is Your Friend In SecurityDeliberate use of entropy, randomness, even changing routines can provide a layer of defense for cybersecurity.
More Steps for CybersecurityHere are three more steps (in addition to Three Steps for IndieWeb Cybersecurity) that you can take to add obstacles to any would be attackers, and further secure your online presence.
-
Security Week ☛ In Other News: NullPoint Source Code Leak, $17,500 for iPhone Flaw, BreachForums Down
Noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: NullPoint Stealer source code leaked, researcher earns $17,500 from Fashion Company Apple for vulnerability, BreachForums down after zero-day exploitation by police.
-
Internet Society ☛ What Is an Encryption Backdoor?
Encryption backdoors allow third parties to access the content of encrypted communications and can create security problems.