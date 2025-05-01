Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, ROS, and More

The previous significant update to the ROS-Industrial roadmap centered mainly on the technical capabilities in various areas, aiming to create a vibrant open-source robotics development ecosystem. The main challenge was the lack of detail regarding when these capabilities would become available, in an ever-changing technological landscape.

Since then, a more generalized vision has been shared, focusing on four broad areas of interest: Ease of Use, Advanced Capability, Interoperability, and Human Interface & Reaction. However, the challenge of integrating a time component and actual deliverables has persisted.