Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Arduino, ROS, and More
Linux Gizmos ☛ RVPC Adds BASIC Interpreter to €1 Open Source RISC-V Computer
The RVPC, a fully open source hardware and software retro-style computer project built around the CH32V003 microcontroller, now supports a BASIC interpreter. This update further expands the capabilities of the €1 RISC-V-based system, which already features VGA output and PS/2 keyboard input, despite its extremely limited resources.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Upcoming Tab5 Terminal Features 5” Display and RISC-V ESP32-P4 for Edge Applications
M5Stack is preparing to launch the Tab5, a 5-inch smart touch terminal powered by the ESP32-P4 RISC-V processor, in early May. Designed as a compact and integrated platform for interactive applications, the device combines a multi-touch display, flexible I/O options, and wireless connectivity within a modular form factor.
ROS Industrial ☛ ROS-Industrial Roadmap Journey and a Path Forward
The previous significant update to the ROS-Industrial roadmap centered mainly on the technical capabilities in various areas, aiming to create a vibrant open-source robotics development ecosystem. The main challenge was the lack of detail regarding when these capabilities would become available, in an ever-changing technological landscape.
Since then, a more generalized vision has been shared, focusing on four broad areas of interest: Ease of Use, Advanced Capability, Interoperability, and Human Interface & Reaction. However, the challenge of integrating a time component and actual deliverables has persisted.
Arduino ☛ French Minitel terminal becomes a peculiar AI workstation
Before the rest of the world began logging on to the World Wide Web, the French had a very interesting online service called Télétel. It was somewhat similar to early bulletin board systems (BBS), but with much more functionality than really anything else from the era. By 1982, Télétel was available in most of France and customers could use it to shop online, chat, and even find love. They accessed Télétel through Minitel terminals and those don’t have much utility today, so Nino Ivanov used an Arduino to turn his into a peculiar kind of AI workstation.
