May 01, 2025



Quoting: Starting today: The Month of LibreOffice, May 2025 - The Document Foundation Blog —

Want to learn new skills for a potential future career change, or expand your knowledge and have fun on the way? Then get involved in the Month of LibreOffice, May 2025! Over the next four weeks, hundreds of people around the world will collaborate to improve the software – and you can help them. There are many ways to get involved, as you’ll see in a second.

And best of all: everyone who contributes to LibreOffice in May can claim a cool sticker pack, and has the chance to win extra LibreOffice merchandise such as mugs, hoodies, T-shirts, rucksacks and more (we’ll choose 10 participants at random at the end)...