posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 29, 2025



DebLight OS is a lightweight and fast Linux distribution, particularly well-suited for older 32-bit PCs and 64-bit PCs.

It aims to provide a user-friendly experience with a focus on efficiency and resource usage. DebLight OS uses the LXDE desktop environment and is based on LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Environment). It’s designed to be easily installed alongside existing operating systems.

This is a French-based distro with English translation.