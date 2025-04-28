news
OpenBSD 7.7 Released
The OpenBSD project has announced OpenBSD 7.7, its 58th release.
The OpenBSD team have released OpenBSD 7.7. The project, which places a high priority on secure code and correct documentation, has improved performance in out of memory situations, improved hybernate support, and interoduced new userland features: [...]
We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.7. This is our 58th release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install.
As in our previous releases, 7.7 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system: [...]
If you already have an OpenBSD 7.6 system, and do not want to reinstall, upgrade instructions and advice can be found in the Upgrade Guide.
Eerie Linux ☛ Installing *BSD in 2025 part 2 – A critical look at OpenBSD’s installer
Compared to FreeBSD, OpenBSD does a lot of things differently. Their installer is probably as much no-frills, no-nonsense as it could be. Instead of the dialog menu based one of FreeBSD, it simply asks you questions and you type in the answers.