Open Hardware: Arduino, Linux, and More
Arduino ☛ An affordable open-source robotic prosthetic arm
When it comes to a prosthesis like this, there are two big challenges. The first is the mechanical design, as it needs to mirror the physiology of the user, while being powerful enough to be useful and comfortable enough to be practical. The second is control, because the prosthesis needs to be intuitive and seamless in everyday use. Kochetkov overcame both challenges on a budget.
Linux Gizmos ☛ AnalogLamb Expands Maple Series with Low-Cost ESP32C6 Breakout Boards
AnalogLamb has introduced three new RISC-V development boards based on the ESP32-C6, designed for low-cost, full-function, and low-power IoT applications. These boards feature Espressif’s first Wi-Fi 6 SoC, integrating Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5 LE, and IEEE 802.15.4 protocols.
Linux Gizmos ☛ MS-A2 Combines Ryzen 9 9955HX and 7945HX Processing with Scalable Storage in a Compact Form Factor
Minisforum recently introduced the MS-A2, a compact workstation featuring high-end AMD processors, support for up to 96GB of memory, and flexible storage options. It offers PCIe expansion, triple 8K display output, and fast wired and wireless connectivity, targeting users who need strong performance in a small footprint.
Mark-Jason Dominus ☛ Hangeul sign-engraving machine
This is not exactly letterpress. It is a device for engraving lettered signs on thin strips of metal or perhaps plastic. Happily I don't have to spend too much time explaining this because Marcin Wichary has just published an extensively-illustrated article about the Latin-script version. The only thing different about this one is the fonts, which are for writing Korean in Hangeul script rather than English in Latin script.