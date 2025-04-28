news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 28, 2025



Quoting: WebKitGTK API Versions Demystified – Michael Catanzaro's Blog —

webkitgtk-6.0 contains a bunch of API changes, and all deprecated APIs were removed. If you’re upgrading to webkitgtk-6.0, then you’re also upgrading your application from GTK 3 to GTK 4, and have to adapt to much bigger GTK API changes anyway, so this seemed like a good opportunity to break compatibility and fix old mistakes for the first time in a very long time.

webkit2gtk-4.1 is exactly the same as webkit2gtk-4.0, except for the libsoup API version that it links against.