Zalmotek expands its Feather System on Module portfolio with high-performance options designed for advanced embedded systems. These modules are based on Renesas processors and follow the Feather form factor, enabling flexibility for robotics, industrial control, and edge computing applications.

The NUCLEO-WBA65RI is a wireless STM32 Nucleo-64 development board built around the STM32WBA65RIV7 microcontroller. It combines the MB2130 MCU RF board with the MB1801 mezzanine board to support Bluetooth LE and IEEE 802.15.4-based protocols such as Thread, Matter, and Zigbee.

The Beetle RP2350 is a coin-sized development board designed for space-constrained embedded projects. Despite its compact 25 × 20.5 mm footprint, it offers a wide range of hardware features and low power consumption, enabling its use in portable devices such as retro computers, game consoles, lighting controllers, and electronic badges.