ASUS NUC 15 Pro Cyber Canyon Highlights Compact Design and Intel Ultra CPUs

The ASUS NUC 15 Pro, also known as Cyber Canyon, is a compact mini PC built for professional computing needs. Available in Slim and Tall versions, it features Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc Graphics, offering strong performance and flexible connectivity.

DietPi April 2025 Update (Version 9.12)

The April 18th update of DietPi v9.12 introduces new software options including the fish shell and Amiberry v7/Amiberry-Lite, while also expanding compatibility and resolving various issues. This release focuses on improving usability, editor flexibility, and hardware support across platforms.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 20th, 2025

Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14

Released on January 19th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.13 introduced new features like lazy preemption support, user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for running Linux in protected virtual machines, support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs, as well as PMU support for Intel ArrowLake-H CPUs and Intel Panther Lake processors.

Ubuntu 25.04 Plucky Puffin is Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents

Android Leftovers

underrated Android feature

TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released
TrueNAS 25.04 open-source NAS launches with ZFS fast deduplication
Android Leftovers
5 underrated Android features you're probably not using
Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though
MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14
MX Linux 23.6 has just been officially released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
T2 Linux SDE 25.4 Released with Latest AMD ROCm for RISCV-64 and ARM64
The T2 Linux team has release today T2 Linux SDE 25.4, codenamed “It Only Does Everything”, delivering a massive update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution.
Fedora-Based Ultramarine 41 Linux Distribution Is Now Available for Download
The makers of the Fedora-based Ultramarine Linux distribution released today the ISO images of the Ultramarine 41 release, which is built on top of Fedora Linux 41 and was already available for existing users.
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.
DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution
DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian-based OS
 
Review: Fedora 42
The Fedora project announced the release of Fedora 42 last week
Fastfetch 2.41 Introduces Physical Core Detection for Non-x86 Systems
Fastfetch 2.41 system information tool adds Intel dGPU temperature support on Linux
Zentyal Server is a unified network server Linux distribution
Zentyal Server is a unified network server that offers easy and efficient computer network administration for small and medium-size businesses
How I use Kate Editor
I love the Kate Text editor. I use it for pretty much all the programming projects I do
One last Bookworm for the road — report from the Montreal 2025 BSP
This report for the Bug Squashing Party we held in Montreal on March 28-29th is very late ...
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 20th, 2025
The 236th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 20th, 2025.
Cambalache 0.96 Released!
Hello, I am pleased to announce a new Cambalache stable release
Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.3, Linux 6.13.12, and Linux 6.12.24
I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.3 kernel
Android 16 beta 4 quietly removes a small but useful Pixel feature
Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8
Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8 debuts in Oracle Linux (9.5) with advanced memory management
Caddy 2.10 Web Server Debuts Enhanced TLS Privacy
Caddy 2.10 web & reverse proxy server lands with support for ECH
Why I Dual-Boot But Choose Linux Over Windows Almost Every Time
On my main tower PC, the boot screen lets me choose between two operating systems
Nitrux, a Debian-Based Linux Distro With Modern Apps
Nitrux has web applications and a customizable desktop
Linux From Scratch – build your own custom Linux system
Linux From Scratch (LFS) is a project that provides you with step-by-step instructions for building your own custom Linux system
HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution
HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution based on Linux Mint’s Ubuntu branch
Be Free to Have Multiple Clocks
Back in ye olde days there was a running gag that Plasma was all about clocks
Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.13 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.14 as soon as possible.
Kdenlive is the best free and open-source video editor for most people
Kdenlive is an open-source video editing suite you should consider trying
Watch: Google Hosts TED Talk and Demos Android XR Glasses
Open Source DMR Radio
But [QRadioLink] decided to tackle a homebrew and open source DMR modem
Releasing my vintage artworks as CC By, with source
I'm excited to share with you a significant update I've made to my digital archive
11 Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04
The Ubuntu 25.04 release is packed full of fresh features, updated apps and other upgrades that deliver a practical, pleasing out-of-the-box experience
FydeOS is a ChromiumOS Linux based distribution
FydeOS is a lightweight operating system that carries a Linux kernel
This Week in Plasma: many many things
This was a busy week, with tons of new features, improvements, and bug fixes
Falkon 25.04 Release notes
This release includes new features and fixes for AdBlock, VerticalTabs
KUnifiedPush Web Push Update
Since the 24.12 KDE Gear release we are shipping the client-side push notification infrastructure for applications such as NeoChat and Tokodon
Krita Monthly Update - Edition 25
Welcome to the March 2025 development and community update
Play any (old) game on any resolution in Linux
Native Linux games, WINE games, you name it
Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs
Standard Linux tools are used for software setup
