The ASUS NUC 15 Pro, also known as Cyber Canyon, is a compact mini PC built for professional computing needs. Available in Slim and Tall versions, it features Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc Graphics, offering strong performance and flexible connectivity.
The April 18th update of DietPi v9.12 introduces new software options including the fish shell and Amiberry v7/Amiberry-Lite, while also expanding compatibility and resolving various issues. This release focuses on improving usability, editor flexibility, and hardware support across platforms.
Released on January 19th, 2025, Linux kernel 6.13 introduced new features like lazy preemption support, user-space shadow stack support for AArch64 via Guarded Control Stack (GCS), support for running Linux in protected virtual machines, support for 6-node sub-NUMA clustering on Intel, split-lock detection support for AMD CPUs, as well as PMU support for Intel ArrowLake-H CPUs and Intel Panther Lake processors.
- TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released
- TrueNAS 25.04 open-source NAS launches with ZFS fast deduplication
- 5 underrated Android features you're probably not using
- Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
- New Fire OS devices are still in the pipeline, though
- MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14
- MX Linux 23.6 has just been officially released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
- T2 Linux SDE 25.4 Released with Latest AMD ROCm for RISCV-64 and ARM64
- The T2 Linux team has release today T2 Linux SDE 25.4, codenamed “It Only Does Everything”, delivering a massive update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution.
- Fedora-Based Ultramarine 41 Linux Distribution Is Now Available for Download
- The makers of the Fedora-based Ultramarine Linux distribution released today the ISO images of the Ultramarine 41 release, which is built on top of Fedora Linux 41 and was already available for existing users.
- Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
- Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.
- DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution
- DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian-based OS
- Review: Fedora 42
- The Fedora project announced the release of Fedora 42 last week
- Fastfetch 2.41 Introduces Physical Core Detection for Non-x86 Systems
- Fastfetch 2.41 system information tool adds Intel dGPU temperature support on Linux
- Zentyal Server is a unified network server Linux distribution
- Zentyal Server is a unified network server that offers easy and efficient computer network administration for small and medium-size businesses
- How I use Kate Editor
- I love the Kate Text editor. I use it for pretty much all the programming projects I do
- One last Bookworm for the road — report from the Montreal 2025 BSP
- This report for the Bug Squashing Party we held in Montreal on March 28-29th is very late ...
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 20th, 2025
- The 236th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 20th, 2025.
- Cambalache 0.96 Released!
- Hello, I am pleased to announce a new Cambalache stable release
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.14.3, Linux 6.13.12, and Linux 6.12.24
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.14.3 kernel
- Android 16 beta 4 quietly removes a small but useful Pixel feature
- Oracle Releases Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8
- Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 8 debuts in Oracle Linux (9.5) with advanced memory management
- Caddy 2.10 Web Server Debuts Enhanced TLS Privacy
- Caddy 2.10 web & reverse proxy server lands with support for ECH
- Why I Dual-Boot But Choose Linux Over Windows Almost Every Time
- On my main tower PC, the boot screen lets me choose between two operating systems
- Nitrux, a Debian-Based Linux Distro With Modern Apps
- Nitrux has web applications and a customizable desktop
- Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
- Linux From Scratch – build your own custom Linux system
- Linux From Scratch (LFS) is a project that provides you with step-by-step instructions for building your own custom Linux system
- HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution
- HamonirKR is a Korean Linux distribution based on Linux Mint’s Ubuntu branch
- Be Free to Have Multiple Clocks
- Back in ye olde days there was a running gag that Plasma was all about clocks
- Linux Kernel 6.13 Reaches End of Life, It’s Time to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.14
- This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.13 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.14 as soon as possible.
- Kdenlive is the best free and open-source video editor for most people
- Kdenlive is an open-source video editing suite you should consider trying
- Watch: Google Hosts TED Talk and Demos Android XR Glasses
- Open Source DMR Radio
- But [QRadioLink] decided to tackle a homebrew and open source DMR modem
- Releasing my vintage artworks as CC By, with source
- I'm excited to share with you a significant update I've made to my digital archive
- 11 Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04
- The Ubuntu 25.04 release is packed full of fresh features, updated apps and other upgrades that deliver a practical, pleasing out-of-the-box experience
- FydeOS is a ChromiumOS Linux based distribution
- FydeOS is a lightweight operating system that carries a Linux kernel
- This Week in Plasma: many many things
- This was a busy week, with tons of new features, improvements, and bug fixes
- Falkon 25.04 Release notes
- This release includes new features and fixes for AdBlock, VerticalTabs
- KUnifiedPush Web Push Update
- Since the 24.12 KDE Gear release we are shipping the client-side push notification infrastructure for applications such as NeoChat and Tokodon
- Krita Monthly Update - Edition 25
- Welcome to the March 2025 development and community update
- Play any (old) game on any resolution in Linux
- Native Linux games, WINE games, you name it
- Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT Expands Networking and Storage for Raspberry Pi 5 and ROCK SBCs
- Standard Linux tools are used for software setup
