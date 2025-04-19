Releasing my vintage artworks as CC By, with source

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2025



David Revoy

I'm excited to share with you a significant update I've made to my digital archive. I've been working on re-releasing around 25 of my 'best-of' digital paintings from before 2012, under a new license. Previously, they were available under Creative Commons Attribution Non-Commercial Non-Derivative 3.0 (CC By-Nc-Nd 3.0), but I've now updated them to the more permissive Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 (CC By 4.0).

To make them more accessible, I've even uploaded the full high-resolution, in lossless quality to the Pepper&Carrot artworks gallery, under the "Misc" directory (and at the bottom, because before 2012). Gallery link here.

Some of these artworks, like my award-winning "Alice in Wonderland," (2010) were already available under CC By since 2022, but didn't have a proper home to host the lossless file. Others, like "SpiderHarp" (2006) and "Fantasy Landscape" (2007), had never been shared in their full resolution online before.