news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2025



Quoting: 11 Things to Do After Installing Ubuntu 25.04 - OMG! Ubuntu —

I just installed Ubuntu 25.04 on my “couch potato” laptop and there were some “things” I needed to do to make the experience better — albeit for me.

I’m not talking about anything drastic: I didn’t remove Snap, uninstall GNOME Shell, or decamp to a 100% Libre Linux kernel.

As I’ve done in years past, I made a list as I went along to publish so others can look through and get some ideas for themselves.

Part post-install talk list, part future-proof plumbing so things are ready to go, as needed, in time.