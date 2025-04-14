Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Renesas RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit for Real-Time Embedded Vision Applications

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

(Updated) Sipeed Previews Compact, Low-Cost NanoCluster for Multi-SOM Computing

The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

Sony Introduces AS-DT1, Described as the World’s Smallest and Lightest Precision LiDAR Sensor

The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.

Zephyr RTOS 4.1 Released with Performance Boosts, IAR and Rust Support, and Broader Board Compatibility

Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.

How To Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 24.04

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 13th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Pinta 3.0 Open-Source Paint Program Released with GTK4 Port, New Effects

Almost a year in the works, Pinta 3.0 has been ported to the latest GTK4 and libadwaita technologies to provide users with a more modern UI/UX experience. Due to API changes in GTK4, the “New Screenshot” option in the File menu now invokes platform-specific tools like the XDG screenshot portal on Linux and macOS’s screenshot tool.

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 14, 2025

Linux 6.15-rc2

  
"It's Sunday, just barely afternoon, and I've pushed out the rc2 tag."

 
Pinta 3.0 Open-Source Paint Program Released with GTK4 Port, New Effects

  
Pinta 3.0 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform paint program written in GTK# for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms that brings numerous new features.

 
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.4 Released

  
Proxmox VE 8.4 is out now, featuring live VM migration with NVIDIA vGPU, API for backups, virtiofs, and updated open-source tech


  
 


 
PeaZip 10.4 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with UI Enhancements

  
PeaZip 10.4 open-source and free archive manager is now available for download with various UI enhancements and updated core components.

 
Huawei MateBook 14 Linux launched with lower price than Windows version

  
Huawei MateBook 14 2024 Linux Edition

 
GoboLinux: A Distro With a Different Approach to Files

  
Linux distros tend to look the same after you've tried a few

 
Rnote 0.12 Released with Improved Linux Note-Taking Features

  
A major new release of Rnote, an open-source app for taking handwritten notes

 
Commodore OS is a fan-made Commodore inspired Linux distribution

  
Commodore OS Vision is a 64-bit Linux distribution which was originally based on Linux Mint and is now based on Debian

 
Review: Shebang 25.0 and EndeavourOS 2025.03.19

  
The Shebang project is one of the more recent additions to the DistroWatch waiting list

 
Linux: Five Easy Ways To Secure Any Distribution

  
Although Linux is the most secure major operating system on the market, that doesn’t mean it’s an impenetrable fortress

 
ArcoLinux Project Winds Down

  
the ArcoLinux community has announced that it will discontinue its distribution and related project

 
MX Linux 23.6 Arrives with Debian 12.10 Base and Kernel 6.14 Support

  
"sixth refresh of the MX-23 series"

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 13th, 2025

  
The 235th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 13th, 2025.

 
Stallman’s Shadow to Proprietary Chains: My Journey from College FOSS Enthusiast to the Walled Garden

  
How life and convenience led me away from free software and the renewed search for a middle ground

 
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps

  
As Carl is still in vacation, this issue is only partially complete

 
Beta for Amarok 3.3 available

  
As shown in the ChangeLog, the changes are mostly technical

 
5 awesome Linux features that will blow the mind of a Windows user

  
Using Linux in 2025 is more viable than you may think

 
5 of the Most Unconventional Linux Distributions

  
there are a few unconventional Linux distributions out there that I admire, thanks to some interesting design choices

 
I Made My Partner Use Linux for a Week–Here’s How It Went

  
My partner's world revolved around macOS—sleek hardware, fluid integration, and everything just working. So when I asked her to try Linux for a week, she agreed, on one condition: I owed her a cruise if she made it to the end.

 
Feren OS 2025.03 — Rebase update for Feren OS

  
Basically, 2025.03 is technically a very late March release

 
Regata OS 25 ''Maverick'' launched, find out what's new

  
The Regata OS 25 “Maverick” is now available for download. Initially, the new version of the operating system was released gradually via system updates for existing users

 
OpenBSD -current is now "7.7-current" and rpki-client 9.5 released

  
some news from OpenBSD land

 
New Android phone beats the Pixel 9a on camera and battery for half the price

 
I've Used Kubuntu for 8 Months: What I've Learned About This Linux Distro

  
Ubuntu may get the limelight a lot in Linux circles, but it has several cousins

 
KDE Frameworks 6.13.0

  
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.13.0

 
5 Popular Linux Distributions and Who They're Meant For

  
Are you tired of everyone recommending a new Linux distro claiming it's the best

 
Best Linux distros for reviving an old PC

  
Installing the right version of Linux can breathe new life into an aging system

 
Love GNOME? These 5 Linux Distros Use It as Their Default Desktops

  
Are you a GNOME user wondering if your current Linux distro is the best way to experience the popular desktop environment

 
Smoothwall Express – firewall solution with a hardened Linux operating system

  
The Smoothwall Open Source Project was set up in 2000 to develop and maintain Smoothwall Express

 
GoboLinux 017.01 Released

  
New release of GoboLinux

 
Releases of GNU Projects: GCL 2.7.1 and GNUnet 0.24.1

  
2 new releases

 
Lenovo Legion Tab Review: Three months with Android’s iPad Mini

 
Linux Swap Explained: Do You Need It?

  
Find out if a swap partition is still necessary on modern Linux systems and how it influences system performance

 
Ubuntu Unity vs. GNOME: Choosing the Right Ubuntu Experience for Your Workflow

  
Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions

 
10 Things You Should Do Right After Installing Fedora Linux

  
Any Fedora user will tell you that the operating system is great out of the box

 
Windows 10 is ending – Making the move to Linux

  
The time is almost here. Windows 10 is coming to an end. In October 2025

 
DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution

  
DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian-based OS

 
Asahi Linux hits an M4 support roadblock

  
The Asahi Linux project is having trouble bringing the operating system to M4 Macs

 
This Week in Plasma: The beginnings of Wayland session restore

  
Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more

 
GNOME STF 2024 Project Report

  
The 2023/2024 GNOME STF project is mostly wrapped up now

 
This Week in GNOME: #195 Typed Weather

  
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 04 to April 11

 
GhostBSD 25 review - Old-school work and frolic

  
There's always the ultimate question, can they do better than Linux

 
Git is More Popular than Linux: Torvalds

  
Linus Torvalds reflects on 20 years of Git

 
NethSecurity project milestone 8.5

  
based on OpenWrt 24.10

 
