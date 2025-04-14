news
This client avoids this problem by maintaining a background process which is able to hold the keys in memory, similar to the way that ssh-agent or gpg-agent work. This allows the client to be used in a much simpler way, with the background agent taking care of maintaining the necessary state.
This is free and open source software.
Command-Line Screen Capture Tools: 7 Free and Open Source Linux Apps - LinuxLinks
A screenshot is an image captured by a computer to record the output of a visual device. Screen capture software enable screenshots to be taken on a computer. This type of software has a wide range of uses. As an image can illustrate the operation of computer software so well, screenshots play a crucial role in software development and documentation. Alternatively, if you have a technical problem with your computer, a screenshot allows a technical support department to understand the problems you are facing. Writing computer-related articles, documentation and tutorials is nigh on impossible without a good tool for creating screenshots.
Linux has a good selection of versatile open source screenshot programs, both graphical and console based. This roundup focuses on command-line tools.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion.
MonetDB is a high performance relational database system for analytics - LinuxLinks
MonetDB is the focus of database research pushing the technology envelop in many areas. Its three-level software stack, comprised of SQL front-end, tactical-optimizers, and columnar abstract-machine kernel, provide a flexible environment to customize it many different ways. A rich collection of linked-in libraries provide functionality for temporal data types, geometry data types, math routine, JSON, URL and UUID data types, User Defined Functions (UDFs) written in Python, R or C/C++. In-depth information on the technical innovations in the design and implementation of MonetDB can be found in our science library.
Resticker runs automatic restic backups - LinuxLinks
The project provides example configs to set up a backup schedule.
The Compose files contain a backup, a prune and a check service which can be scheduled independently of each other. Feel free to remove the prune and/or check service if you want to run the prune jobs manually.
If you have multiple services configured for the same repository, make sure, that at most one service is allowed to initialize the repository or a newly created repository might become corrupt.
memegen generates memes from the command line - LinuxLinks
memegen is a POSIX script to generate memes from the command line.
You’ll need ImageMagich and the impact font installed.
