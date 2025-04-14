Commodore OS is a fan-made Commodore inspired Linux distribution

Tux Machines

Renesas RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit for Real-Time Embedded Vision Applications

Renesas Electronics has introduced the RZ/V2N Evaluation Kit, a platform for developing embedded systems with on-device AI. Built around the RZ/V2N microprocessor, it combines an AI accelerator, image signal processor, and security features for vision-based edge applications.

(Updated) Sipeed Previews Compact, Low-Cost NanoCluster for Multi-SOM Computing

The NanoCluster is a compact computing platform designed for multi-SOM configurations, offering a balance between size and functionality. It supports up to seven system-on-modules, including the LM3H, CM4, CM5, and M4N, making it adaptable for various applications requiring distributed computing.

Sony Introduces AS-DT1, Described as the World’s Smallest and Lightest Precision LiDAR Sensor

The AS-DT1 is built on Sony’s proprietary Direct Time of Flight LiDAR technology. It employs a Single Photon Avalanche Diode sensor to deliver precise 3D measurements across length, width, and depth. With a horizontal field of view of 30° or more and 576 ranging points (24 x 24), the sensor supports a frame rate of 30 fps, with a reduced 15 fps mode for maximum distance operation.

Zephyr RTOS 4.1 Released with Performance Boosts, IAR and Rust Support, and Broader Board Compatibility

Zephyr Project has released version 4.1 of its RTOS, bringing notable improvements in kernel performance, toolchain support, and hardware compatibility. While not an LTS release, it introduces key updates aimed at enhancing developer experience and system efficiency.

How To Install VLC Media Player on Ubuntu 24.04

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 13th, 2025

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Pinta 3.0 Open-Source Paint Program Released with GTK4 Port, New Effects

Almost a year in the works, Pinta 3.0 has been ported to the latest GTK4 and libadwaita technologies to provide users with a more modern UI/UX experience. Due to API changes in GTK4, the “New Screenshot” option in the File menu now invokes platform-specific tools like the XDG screenshot portal on Linux and macOS’s screenshot tool.

Commodore OS is a fan-made Commodore inspired Linux distribution

Quoting: Commodore OS is a fan-made Commodore inspired Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Commodore OS was designed as a unique, retro Commodore inspired experience, with a snappy special effects GUI, including software reminiscent of that era, as well as software that showcased the best of the Linux software eco-system.

Commodore OS Vision 3.0 will be the largest, games oriented, Linux distribution ever produced, featuring 200+ free linux compatible games as well as an assortment of classic Commodore games and demos that will undoubtedly scratch your nostalgic itch. Commodore OS Vision 3.0 now features a retro inspired Settings Manager, for configuring ROMS, startup options and much more.

Linux 6.15-rc2
"It's Sunday, just barely afternoon, and I've pushed out the rc2 tag."
Pinta 3.0 Open-Source Paint Program Released with GTK4 Port, New Effects
Pinta 3.0 has been released today as a major update to this open-source, free, and cross-platform paint program written in GTK# for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms that brings numerous new features.
Proxmox Virtual Environment 8.4 Released
Proxmox VE 8.4 is out now, featuring live VM migration with NVIDIA vGPU, API for backups, virtiofs, and updated open-source tech
 
PeaZip 10.4 Open-Source Archive Manager Released with UI Enhancements
PeaZip 10.4 open-source and free archive manager is now available for download with various UI enhancements and updated core components.
Huawei MateBook 14 Linux launched with lower price than Windows version
Huawei MateBook 14 2024 Linux Edition
GoboLinux: A Distro With a Different Approach to Files
Linux distros tend to look the same after you've tried a few
Rnote 0.12 Released with Improved Linux Note-Taking Features
A major new release of Rnote, an open-source app for taking handwritten notes
Commodore OS is a fan-made Commodore inspired Linux distribution
Commodore OS Vision is a 64-bit Linux distribution which was originally based on Linux Mint and is now based on Debian
Review: Shebang 25.0 and EndeavourOS 2025.03.19
The Shebang project is one of the more recent additions to the DistroWatch waiting list
Linux: Five Easy Ways To Secure Any Distribution
Although Linux is the most secure major operating system on the market, that doesn’t mean it’s an impenetrable fortress
ArcoLinux Project Winds Down
the ArcoLinux community has announced that it will discontinue its distribution and related project
MX Linux 23.6 Arrives with Debian 12.10 Base and Kernel 6.14 Support
"sixth refresh of the MX-23 series"
OpenSSH in Debian and FOSS Activity Reports by Ben Hutchings
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: April 13th, 2025
The 235th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on April 13th, 2025.
Stallman’s Shadow to Proprietary Chains: My Journey from College FOSS Enthusiast to the Walled Garden
How life and convenience led me away from free software and the renewed search for a middle ground
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
As Carl is still in vacation, this issue is only partially complete
Beta for Amarok 3.3 available
As shown in the ChangeLog, the changes are mostly technical
5 awesome Linux features that will blow the mind of a Windows user
Using Linux in 2025 is more viable than you may think
5 of the Most Unconventional Linux Distributions
there are a few unconventional Linux distributions out there that I admire, thanks to some interesting design choices
I Made My Partner Use Linux for a Week–Here’s How It Went
My partner's world revolved around macOS—sleek hardware, fluid integration, and everything just working. So when I asked her to try Linux for a week, she agreed, on one condition: I owed her a cruise if she made it to the end.
Feren OS 2025.03 — Rebase update for Feren OS
Basically, 2025.03 is technically a very late March release
Regata OS 25 ''Maverick'' launched, find out what's new
The Regata OS 25 “Maverick” is now available for download. Initially, the new version of the operating system was released gradually via system updates for existing users
OpenBSD -current is now "7.7-current" and rpki-client 9.5 released
some news from OpenBSD land
EasyOS Updates: snd_soc_avs blacklisted again and Global IP TV Panel updated 2025MK2
2 new updates
Android Leftovers
New Android phone beats the Pixel 9a on camera and battery for half the price
I've Used Kubuntu for 8 Months: What I've Learned About This Linux Distro
Ubuntu may get the limelight a lot in Linux circles, but it has several cousins
KDE Frameworks 6.13.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 6.13.0
5 Popular Linux Distributions and Who They're Meant For
Are you tired of everyone recommending a new Linux distro claiming it's the best
Best Linux distros for reviving an old PC
Installing the right version of Linux can breathe new life into an aging system
Love GNOME? These 5 Linux Distros Use It as Their Default Desktops
Are you a GNOME user wondering if your current Linux distro is the best way to experience the popular desktop environment
Smoothwall Express – firewall solution with a hardened Linux operating system
The Smoothwall Open Source Project was set up in 2000 to develop and maintain Smoothwall Express
GoboLinux 017.01 Released
New release of GoboLinux
Releases of GNU Projects: GCL 2.7.1 and GNUnet 0.24.1
2 new releases
Android Leftovers
Lenovo Legion Tab Review: Three months with Android’s iPad Mini
Linux Swap Explained: Do You Need It?
Find out if a swap partition is still necessary on modern Linux systems and how it influences system performance
Ubuntu Unity vs. GNOME: Choosing the Right Ubuntu Experience for Your Workflow
Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions
10 Things You Should Do Right After Installing Fedora Linux
Any Fedora user will tell you that the operating system is great out of the box
Windows 10 is ending – Making the move to Linux
The time is almost here. Windows 10 is coming to an end. In October 2025
DietPi – extremely lightweight Debian-based distribution
DietPi is an extremely lightweight Debian-based OS
Asahi Linux hits an M4 support roadblock
The Asahi Linux project is having trouble bringing the operating system to M4 Macs
This Week in Plasma: The beginnings of Wayland session restore
Every week we cover the highlights of what's happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more
GNOME STF 2024 Project Report
The 2023/2024 GNOME STF project is mostly wrapped up now
This Week in GNOME: #195 Typed Weather
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 04 to April 11
GhostBSD 25 review - Old-school work and frolic
There's always the ultimate question, can they do better than Linux
Git is More Popular than Linux: Torvalds
Linus Torvalds reflects on 20 years of Git
Games: Marvel Rivals, Neverway, and Morwe
NethSecurity project milestone 8.5
based on OpenWrt 24.10
