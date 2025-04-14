Commodore OS is a fan-made Commodore inspired Linux distribution

news

Commodore OS was designed as a unique, retro Commodore inspired experience, with a snappy special effects GUI, including software reminiscent of that era, as well as software that showcased the best of the Linux software eco-system.

Commodore OS Vision 3.0 will be the largest, games oriented, Linux distribution ever produced, featuring 200+ free linux compatible games as well as an assortment of classic Commodore games and demos that will undoubtedly scratch your nostalgic itch. Commodore OS Vision 3.0 now features a retro inspired Settings Manager, for configuring ROMS, startup options and much more.