State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?

Coming six months after Zorin OS 17.2, this release is powered by Linux kernel 6.8 from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and includes the latest NVIDIA 570 graphics drivers with support for the newest NVIDIA RTX 5000 series graphics cards. This release targets Windows 10 users looking for a replacement OS for their PCS.

Coming a month after LibreOffice 25.2.1, the LibreOffice 25.2.2 point release is here to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Powered by the recently released Linux 6.14 kernel and featuring the latest and greatest GNOME 48 desktop environment, Ubuntu 25.04 (codename Plucky Puffin) promises many goodies like the triple buffering feature from Ubuntu, Papers as the default document viewer replacing Evince, and BeaconDB-powered geolocation services.

Variscite has released the VAR-SOM-AM62P, a new System on Module based on the Texas Instruments Sitara AM62Px processor. This module expands the VAR-SOM product line with enhanced multimedia functionality while maintaining a focus on cost efficiency.

This month, Raspberry Pi launched a device capable of powering its single-board computers over Power-over-Ethernet. The Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector enables both power and data to be transmitted through a single Ethernet cable, simplifying network infrastructure for projects deployed in remote or difficult-to-access locations.

CrowdSupply recently featured the Firefly Automation Controller, a platform combining Raspberry Pi Compute Module-compatible modules with the STM32H7 microcontroller for industrial applications. With IO-Link Class B channels, it supports communication and control of sensors and actuators.

LILYGO has introduced the T-Deck Pro, an open-source development board with a built-in keyboard and a 3.1-inch e-paper touchscreen. Combining sensor integration with touchscreen functionality, it can be applied to various projects in areas like IoT and portable devices.

State of Linux Windowing Systems: Is Wayland Good in 2025?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2025



The Wayland display server has long been called the way of the future for Linux. But take a quick look, and you’ll find plenty of people suggesting it’s not ready for prime time. If Wayland isn’t ready now, when will it be?

X.Org vs. Wayland in 2025

If you’ve been around the Linux world for a while, the Wayland name likely rings a bell. The project has been in the works since its creation by a Red Hat developer in 2008. For years, the name took on a nearly mythical air, thanks in part to the way it never quite seemed to materialize.

Wayland is meant to replace the aging X11 (also known as X.Org) display technology, with better support for hardware acceleration and smoother performance overall. This is due in part to more tightly coupling the compositor with the actual application running instead of a separate window manager.

By 2023, Wayland was the default display server for new releases of Debian, Ubuntu, Fedora, and Arch distributions. Still, as we noted in our comparison of X11 and Wayland, while the display server was running the new technology, the applications themselves were still using the older X11 APIs.

