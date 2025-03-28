news
Linux Foundation Outsourcing Linux to Akamai (Privacy Issue)
Can the Linux staff at LF not set up Varnish, Squid, Git etc. for hosting?
-
Akamai to host kernel.org, bolstering Linux development
Linux, with its 28 million lines of code, is a collaborative effort involving over 13,500 developers from more than 1,300 companies since 2005. The operating system is fundamental to various technologies, from smartphones to supercomputers, and is critical for the operation of the internet and world’s stock exchanges.
LWN:
-
A new home for kernel.org
Akamai has sent out a press release saying that it is now hosting the kernel.org repositories.