Linux Foundation Outsourcing Linux to Akamai (Privacy Issue)

LILYGO has introduced the T-Deck Pro, an open-source development board with a built-in keyboard and a 3.1-inch e-paper touchscreen. Combining sensor integration with touchscreen functionality, it can be applied to various projects in areas like IoT and portable devices.

CrowdSupply recently featured the Firefly Automation Controller, a platform combining Raspberry Pi Compute Module-compatible modules with the STM32H7 microcontroller for industrial applications. With IO-Link Class B channels, it supports communication and control of sensors and actuators.

This month, Raspberry Pi launched a device capable of powering its single-board computers over Power-over-Ethernet. The Raspberry Pi PoE+ Injector enables both power and data to be transmitted through a single Ethernet cable, simplifying network infrastructure for projects deployed in remote or difficult-to-access locations.